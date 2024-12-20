 Skip to main content
How to use Double Pump in Fortnite OG

By
Fortnite Reaper skin with shotgun
Epic Games

With the introduction of the new OG mode, Fortnite has brought back the traditional Battle Royale gameplay. This mode returns players to the island they were on during the first season of Chapter 1. Not only has the island been brought back but the original art style, loot pool, weapon sounds, and even some of the original techniques that players use to win the coveted Victory Royale battle also returned.

One of the most well-known broken tricks that gave rise to a powerful meta in the early days of Fortnite was the Double Pump. Despite the fact that the game still allows you to Rocket Ride your buddies toward an adversary and perform one-shot sniper kills, the most popular option remains the OG Double Pump.

On the other hand, if you are new to Fortnite and are not aware of how to make use of the Double Pump meta, we have you covered right here with a detailed explanation of how to utilize it in the OG game mode.

How to perform the Double Pump meta in Fortnite OG mode

Fortnite Omega skin with Shotgun
Epic Games

To kick things off, if you want to master the Double Pump technique, your first step is to track down two Pump Shotguns in Fortnite OG mode. Finding them isn’t too challenging, as you can easily snag a common-rarity shotgun from a loot chest or floor loot on the Chapter 1, Season 1 island to execute the current meta.

Now that you’ve secured two Pump Shotguns in your inventory, it’s time to strategically place them side by side in your slots. After stacking them up, take a shot with the first shotgun, then quickly switch to the next slot for the second shotgun and fire away. Next, return to the previous slot where the first shotgun is placed and take a shot using that. Keep running this loop until you achieve a rapid-fire sequence of two shotguns blasting away in perfect harmony.

For PC players, utilizing the scroll wheel on your mouse is a smart move to swiftly toggle between the two shotguns positioned side by side. Console gamers can take advantage of the L1-R1 or LB-RB button combos for seamless transitions.

While it may take a few attempts to master, we recommend honing your skills in a Creative map or a public non-ranked Fortnite OG lobby. Once you’ve got the hang of it, you’ll be effortlessly dishing out 200 damage with a Double Pump, taking down foes in the blink of an eye.

You can also check out our weapons tier list, which has the best recommended loadout you need to dominate lobbies in Fortnite OG Chapter 1, Season 1 game mode.

Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
