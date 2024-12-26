How to get a free Santa Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite

Fortnite has rolled out its Winterfest update just in time for the holiday season. The island is once again alive with the spirit of the season, blanketed in snow and adorned with festive decorations that capture the essence of Christmas cheer. The winter update delivers a plethora of quests for players to dive into that offer a bounty of free rewards in return.

This year, Epic Games continues its tradition of delivering delightful surprisae to players during the holiday season, and the return of the Winterfest Cabin is sure to bring festive cheer to the game. Fortnite fans are in for another treat as they get their first glimpse of the new Snoop Dogg skin, dubbed Santa Dogg — and it’s available for free!

If you want to claim the skin, here’s exactly how and when you can do that in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

How to get a free Santa Snoop Fortnite skin

Fortnite has just dropped the Santa Dogg skin, the freshest Snoop Dogg outfit, as part of the Winterfest 2024 update. You can discover the skin lounging on a couch in the Yule Log Cabin, as well as in-game at the Winterfest Cabin located on the Chapter 6 island.

Gamers can snag this outfit at no cost as part of the Winterfest 2024 gifts. The skin dropped on December 25, coinciding with the game’s Christmas festivities. Once the present is ready for claiming, head over to the Winterfest Cabin lobby denoted by a Snowflake icon on the Fortnite menu bar and unwrap the golden gift right in front of the television.

You can then claim your complimentary Santa Dogg skin. Despite the excitement surrounding the outfit, reports are surfacing of players attempting to acquire it through dubious methods using a Discord bot. Engaging in such exploits could lead to a ban by Fortnite, so it’s advisable to steer clear of these tactics.

Among the other offerings in the Yule Log Cabin, players can snag a free Bass Guitar themed after none other than Snoop Dogg. Be sure to dive into the full roster of gifts available.