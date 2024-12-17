How to get free skins in Fortnite (December 2024)

Fortnite cosmetics are always a hot sell in the gaming community due to their rarity, value in V-Bucks, and unique designs. Among those, skins are the most popular cosmetic item in the game, and some players even spend a fortune purchasing almost every Item Shop outfit.

However, some players who like the free-to-play aspect of the game rely on free rewards in the Battle Pass or through quests and events that Epic releases from time to time. But it’s quite rare that Fortnite gives out a free skin to its player base, let alone multiple outfits in a single go, but that is exactly what is available for players right now.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite is giving free skins to players as of December 2024 in the game, but there are certain criteria you must meet to claim them. Here’s how to get all the free skins in the game.

All free skins in Fortnite (December 2024)

As of December 16, 2024, there are four free Fortnite skins available for players to claim. They are Chord Kahele, Trailblazer Tai, Mr. Dappermint, and Explorer Emilie.

Here’s how you can get all these skins in the game:

Chord Kahele outfit: Play and earn XP on Fortnite mobile app on iOS or Android.

Play and earn XP on Fortnite mobile app on iOS or Android. Trailblazer Tai outfit: Finish the four LEGO Fortnite challenges known as “Trailblazer Tai.”

Finish the four LEGO Fortnite challenges known as “Trailblazer Tai.” Explorer Emilie outfit: Set up a LEGO Insiders account and connect it to your Fortnite account.

Set up a LEGO Insiders account and connect it to your Fortnite account. Mr. Dappermint outfit: Set up a LEGO Insiders account and connect it to your Fortnite account.

Apart from free skins, you can also get two free items: the Sir Beurre Back Bling and the Yeetus Hammer pickaxe. Here’s how to get them both.

Yeetus Hammer pickaxe: Play five levels in Fall Guys Mobile, using the Epic Games account linked to Fortnite.

Play five levels in Fall Guys Mobile, using the Epic Games account linked to Fortnite. Sir Beurre Back Bling: Sign up for Fortnite Email Surveys by turning on Email Preferences in Epic Games Account settings page.

If you are a frequent Fortnite Crew subscriber, you’ll also be rewarded a free skin, on top of the 1,000 V-Bucks, access to Battle Pass, OG Pass, Music Pass, and the LEGO Pass, where you can progress along all of them simultaneously by earning XP in any Fortnite experience. You can also check out the latest Battle Pass format for more info on the passes and Fortnite Crew starting Chapter 6.