How to get all Winterfest gifts in Fortnite

Fortnite’s much-awaited holiday update has finally arrived as Winterfest 2024 kicked off with a mini live event on the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Royale map. The event consisted of popular singer Mariah Carey breaking through ice and spreading Christmas cheer on the island with her signature song All I Want For Christmas Is You.

After the live event was concluded, the singer became an NPC that can now be found on the island and grants free presents to players when they emote with her to the Christmas track. Epic has also returned the Yule Log Cabin (also known as Winterfest Cabin) and players can claim some free cosmetic rewards by opening gifts.

If this is your first Winterfest and you’re wondering how it all works, fret not, we’ve got you covered right here with all the information.

How to open presents and claim free items in Fortnite

In order to open presents, you’ll need to head to the Winterfest Lodge by navigating to the Snowflake Icon on the top menu bar within Fortnite. Once you select that, you’ll be given a prompt to enter the Winterfest Lodge, where you need to slect Visit Lodge.

As soon as you’re inside the lodge, you can open One Present each day, all the way up until January 5, 2025, when Winterfest comes to an end. The presents are reset every day at 9 a.m. ET. You can even open more than one present if you haven’t opened any before. You can also open all the presents on the last day of Winterfest and you’ll get all the rewards, but we advise you to open one each day and also get some XP by chilling by the fireplace inside the lodge.

You’ll see two sides of the lodge filled with presents, some are located toward the left-hand side of Santa Dogg (new Snoop Dogg skin) and some on the right.

All Winterfest 2024 present items in Fortnite

While it’s always a mystery about what’s inside the presents in the Winterfest Cabin in Fortnite, several data miners have already revealed all the presents, and we’ve broken down each present and where to claim it right here for you:

Right Side

Tall pink present with the teal bow: Peppermint Paraglider Glider

Tall golden present with the blue bow: Yule Bag Back Bling

Red present with the green bow: Snow Sparkle Contrail

Small pink present with the silver bow: That’s Cold Jac! Back Bling

Small blue present with the yellow bow: Dogg Treat Pickaxe

Left Side

Tall yellow present with the green bow: Snoop’s Holladizzle Bass Instrument

Tall green present with the red bow: Yulejacket Skin

Small yellow present with the red bow: Humbug Slicer Pickaxe

Small pink present with the yellow bow: Winterfest Guitar Instrument

Small grey present with the red bow: Tree Keys, Choose Naughty, and Crashed Chill Sprays

Small blue present with the blue bow: Llama Lightbulb Emoticon

Red square present with the golden bow: Run It Up Jam Track

Red box present with the green bow: Yulejacket’s Blaster Weapon Wrap

Bonus Present (Golden box with the Red Bow): A Santa Dogg Skin can be claimed at 9 a.m. ET on December 25, 2024. A mystery box will appear right in front of the television inside the Winterfest Cabin and once you open it, you’ll be able to claim the free outfit.

Yes, you heard that right! The Santa Snoop skin that’s mentioned above is the same skin that’s seated on the couch inside the Winterfest Lodge. You can also check out the latest Wintervestigation Quests that have dropped in Fortnite and grant you tremendous amounts of XP. Many more Winterfest-themed skins, including Santa Shaq, Mariah Carey, Guffmas Tree, and a new Snowy Ops bundle, all have landed in the Fortnite Item Shop. But if you’ve got a taste for something classic, be sure to check out the return of the OG Renegade Raider that has returned after seven years of being the rarest Fortnite skin of all time.