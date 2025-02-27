How to get Cowboy Bebop skins in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is in full swing as players are running amok around the island, heisting vaults and whacking enemies using new weapons like the Kneecapper, turning each victory into a home run. The island is now full of new items and gameplay which players have been waiting for from a heist-themed season like this one.

However, when it comes to characters who are the best at stealing and running with crime, Fortnite has added Big Dill, Outlaw Midas, Sub-Zero, and more such skins to the Battle Pass that players can claim each time when leveling up. Besides that, two more outlaws, but this time from space, are joining Fortnite in an exciting new collab. Faye Valentine and Spike Spiegel from the iconic anime series Cowboy Bebop have now arrived and here’s how you can get their skins in the game.

How to get Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine skins in Fortnite

Cowboy Bebop collab in Fortnite has brought two skins, Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine to the game, both of which are available in the Item Shop, starting February 27, 2025. These skins can be found under the Cowboy Bebop tab in the in-game shop or the Fortnite web shop.

Here are all the items available in the collab, along with their prices:

Spike Spiegel outfit (with Glasses On and Off selectable style) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Faye Valentine outfit (with Glasses On and Off selectable style) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Jukebox Bop emote (plays Cowboy Bebop theme track) – 400 V-Bucks

Lil’ Swordfish II emote (traversal) – 500 V-Bucks

Swordfish II Slasher pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Red Tail Reaver pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Roses For Julia back bling – 300 V-Bucks

Multi-Purpose Phone back bling – 300 V-Bucks

Valentine Blue wrap – 500 V-Bucks

If you’d like to purchase all the items in a single bundle, you’ll be able to buy it at a discounted price of 3,400 V-Bucks. Furthermore, the Cowboy Bebop skins are only available in the Fortnite Item Shop and Web Shop until March 8, 2025, so get all the items before they are gone from the game.

You can also complete some of the themed-quests that are now available in the Fortnite Quests tab to get two free Cowboy Bebop cosmetic items in the game. For more Fortnite, check out everything that has been added in the new season.