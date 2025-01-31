 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get Fortnite OG Season 2 Victory Umbrella

By
Fortnite OG Season 2 Brella
Epic Games

Epic Games has thrilled Fortnite players by reintroducing the beloved OG map with the permanent OG mode, which is now kicking off its eagerly awaited Season 2. This update brings back the legendary Chapter 1 Season 2 map, packed with fan-favorite spots such as Tilted Towers, Shifty Shafts, and Junk Junction. The revival of these iconic locations has sparked excitement among OG gamers while also bringing the exhilarating nostalgia of the past to newer players.

Joining this nostalgic adventure is the fresh OG Pass for Season 2, bringing a host of enticing rewards for players ready to jump back into the action. Players can dive into a plethora of revamped skins, featuring exciting new remixes of beloved characters such as the Black Knight and Cuddle Team Leader, along with an array of new emotes, pickaxes, and gliders to enhance their gameplay experience.

Recommended Videos

Players can also look forward to the return of Mini Shields, Impulse Grenades, and Boogie Bombs in the loot pool, while also welcoming the Minigun and Crossbow to spice up tactical options. For those who aren’t keen on grabbing the OG Pass, fear not—there’s still a free Victory Umbrella for players to grab. Here’s what it looks like and how to get it.

Related

How to get a Victory Umbrella in Fortnite OG Season 2

In order to get a Victory Umbrella in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2, all you need to do is get a Victory Royale while playing the OG game mode in Battle Royale or Zero Build lobbies. You can also get the umbrella if you play the Ranked or Unranked lobbies in either of the OG modes.

Once you get a dub, head back to the lobby and you’ll see your fresh Victory Umbrella on the screen. Click on Claim and now it’s ready to be equipped in your Locker.

What is the Fortnite OG Season 2 Victory Umbrella?

Fortnite Dragonhearted Brella
Epic Games

The new Fortnite OG Season 2 Victory Umbrella is called the Dragonhearted ‘Brella and looks like a regular metal umbrella that players get in their first-ever Fortnite win. However this season around, the parasol features a Red and Yellow Dragon graffiti on top, commemorating the return of the Black Knight skin in the game in a remixed version.

If you’re on your way to Victory Royale, make sure to check out the best weapons you can use in Fortnite OG mode and slay your enemies easily in even sweaty locations like Tilted Towers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
Xbox Game Pass is getting 2 of January’s biggest games
Citizen Sleeper 2 cover art.

Both Sniper Elite: Resistance and Citizen Sleeper 2 are making their way to Game Pass before the end of the month, along with a slew of other must-play titles. Although games come and go from the service, Game Pass rarely adds as many notable games at once as it has this month. January is host to several day-one releases, as well as several updates and DLC that promise to change up your most-played games.
Sniper Elite: Resistance — January 30

Few games can compare themselves to the Sniper Elite franchise in terms of gameplay. Combining stealth and tactical combat, Sniper Elite: Resistance isn't just a sniping sim. You'll have to think carefully about your targets and find the right way to line up your shot without being targeted.
Citizen Sleeper 2 — January 31
The original Citizen Sleeper was one heck of an RPG, and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector builds on that formula with an amnesiac android with a busted body. Find a ship, find a crew, keep flying. It's like cyborg Firefly, kind of — and that's incredibly exciting.
Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders — January 21
Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders is a follow up to Lonely Mountains: Downhill, a Trials-like experience that has you master the mountain trails on skis, racing against other players in online multiplayer or trying to set the best time possible. Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders is available today on Game Pass.
Flock — January 22

Read more
The Nintendo Switch 2 gets its official reveal, but no release date
The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.

 

Following weeks of leaks and rumors, Nintendo officially revealed its next console: the Nintendo Switch 2.

Read more
Think Path of Exile 2 is too hard? Its devs want you to get good
A character blasting fire in Path of Exile 2.

Path of Exile 2 launched to much fanfare as fans of the first -- and players hungry for another Diablo-style experience -- flocked to the game. But players quickly discovered that it did not hold your hand. If you die, you're kicked from the game and lose some experience, plus any loot you haven't picked up yet. The RPG's latest patch will address a few pain points, but the developers say "the whole death actually mattering thing is important."

Director Jonathan Rogers says the game is high risk, high reward. He gave an interview with streamers Darth Microtransaction and GhazzyTV to discuss the patch. Give it a watch, if you'd like -- but be aware the video is four hours long.

Read more