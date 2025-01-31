How to get Fortnite OG Season 2 Victory Umbrella

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to get a Victory Umbrella in Fortnite OG Season 2 What is the Fortnite OG Season 2 Victory Umbrella?

Epic Games has thrilled Fortnite players by reintroducing the beloved OG map with the permanent OG mode, which is now kicking off its eagerly awaited Season 2. This update brings back the legendary Chapter 1 Season 2 map, packed with fan-favorite spots such as Tilted Towers, Shifty Shafts, and Junk Junction. The revival of these iconic locations has sparked excitement among OG gamers while also bringing the exhilarating nostalgia of the past to newer players.

Joining this nostalgic adventure is the fresh OG Pass for Season 2, bringing a host of enticing rewards for players ready to jump back into the action. Players can dive into a plethora of revamped skins, featuring exciting new remixes of beloved characters such as the Black Knight and Cuddle Team Leader, along with an array of new emotes, pickaxes, and gliders to enhance their gameplay experience.

Players can also look forward to the return of Mini Shields, Impulse Grenades, and Boogie Bombs in the loot pool, while also welcoming the Minigun and Crossbow to spice up tactical options. For those who aren’t keen on grabbing the OG Pass, fear not—there’s still a free Victory Umbrella for players to grab. Here’s what it looks like and how to get it.

How to get a Victory Umbrella in Fortnite OG Season 2

In order to get a Victory Umbrella in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2, all you need to do is get a Victory Royale while playing the OG game mode in Battle Royale or Zero Build lobbies. You can also get the umbrella if you play the Ranked or Unranked lobbies in either of the OG modes.

Once you get a dub, head back to the lobby and you’ll see your fresh Victory Umbrella on the screen. Click on Claim and now it’s ready to be equipped in your Locker.

What is the Fortnite OG Season 2 Victory Umbrella?

The new Fortnite OG Season 2 Victory Umbrella is called the Dragonhearted ‘Brella and looks like a regular metal umbrella that players get in their first-ever Fortnite win. However this season around, the parasol features a Red and Yellow Dragon graffiti on top, commemorating the return of the Black Knight skin in the game in a remixed version.

If you’re on your way to Victory Royale, make sure to check out the best weapons you can use in Fortnite OG mode and slay your enemies easily in even sweaty locations like Tilted Towers.