Everything new added to Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 2

Since its release, Fortnite’s OG mode has been a smashing success, transporting players back in time to the glory days of Epic’s battle royale with its faithful recreation of the Chapter 1 map and gameplay elements. Peak concurrent player counts and a revitalized player base is both indicators that the original allure of Fortnite is still very much alive and well.

Fortnite OG’s success stems from its ability to combine classic and new gameplay components. It offers a more straightforward battle royale experience while also including modern features like Zero Build mode and movement mechanics. Players love this mode because it stays true to the basics of the game, like including a double pump meta that was insanely popular when it came out.

Now that the initial OG Chapter 1 Season 1 comes to an end, Epic has brought another iconic Season 2, which brings back legendary POIs, remixed versions of fan-favorite skins and much more. Here are all the new additions made to Fortnite OG mode with Chapter 1 Season 2 update.

All new additions to Fortnite OG in Chapter 1 Season 2

Return of Tilted Towers and many more iconic POIs

In Chapter 1 Season 2, points of interest from the first Season 2 are back, so be ready to make the HOA at Snobby Shores mad again! The following are some of the nostalgic POIs that are in store:

Tilted Towers – Let’s be honest: you’re going to drop here first. Tilted Towers’ towering high-rises attract both chests and danger! Take cover and loot in the numerous housing complexes and workplaces, or brave the streets of the concrete jungle.

Junk Junction – This scrapyard paradise is a treasure trove of loot, but keep an eye out – every car stack and debris pile in Junk Junction could be hiding a clever opponent! Even if the coast is clear, you will be under the careful eye of the Metal Llama.

Haunted Hills – Lurking just beneath Junk Junction is the scariest location in Haunted Hills, Chapter 1 Season 2! This decaying POI is riddled with abandoned tombs and deteriorating architecture, and enemy players will just add to the dread.

Snobby Shores – At Snobby Shores, players can anticipate luxurious homes and a treasure trove of loot that will ensure they stay ahead of the competition. Are you ready to uncover the hidden underground bunker nestled within this lavish enclave?

Shifty Shafts – This is no ordinary mining facility! Venture into the depths and uncover the intricate maze of tunnels that lies in wait. Shifty Shafts delivers intense close-quarters combat that will test even the most seasoned players, but with a bit of luck, you might just hit the jackpot!

OG loot pool is back!

OG Chapter 1 Season 2 will expand the loot pool with gear from the classic Chapter 1 Season 2 being added on a regular basis:

Small Shield Potion (live now!) – Need a quick boost to your defense? This is your go-to drink, offering 25 Shield each ‘til you’re at 50!

Multi-Surface Damage Trap (live now!) – The spike is mightier than the sword. Place the upgraded Damage Trap on a floor, ceiling, or wall to ambush unsuspecting enemies!

(live now!) – The spike is mightier than the sword. Place the upgraded Damage Trap on a floor, ceiling, or wall to ambush unsuspecting enemies! Boogie Bomb – Throw this funky orb into the fray to unleash a momentary, disco-fueled dance party on your foes. Let the rhythm take over and turn the tide of battle in style!

Suppressed Pistol – The ideal weapon for stealthy attacks. Be quick on the draw and even quicker on the reload to make the most of this sneaky sidearm!

Cozy Campfire – Need to heal up after a frantic fight? Choose a place for this benign Trap and restore your HP for up to 25 seconds at 2 HP per second. A great opportunity to tell your friends a quick story!

Chug Jug – The ultimate lifeline in a firefight, this whopping beverage takes quite a bit to consume, but grants full Health and full Shield. Just make sure you're not interrupted before you chug it all! You can drink the Chug Jug while moving. "Chug along," as they say!

Minigun – With no magazine limit, this weapon is the perfect tool for razing buildings or going on a haphazard offensive. Fire away for too long, though, and you'll become vulnerable with the Minigun's prolonged cooldown period!

Crossbow – Swap bullets for arrows. Fun fact: The Crossbow was first introduced as Cupid's Crossbow before becoming the Crossbow in Season 3!

Impulse Grenade – Launch yourself to outmaneuver incoming attacks, or end an elevated skirmish by sending enemies to the ground below towards elimination!

New OG Pass with remixed skins

The latest OG Pass has arrived, featuring a whopping 45 tiers of rewards inspired by the beloved Chapter 1 Season 2. Players can now unlock items that draw inspiration from the iconic Sparkle Specialist and Black Knight, both of which were standout Outfits in the Chapter 1 Season 2 Battle Pass. Additionally, the beloved Cuddle Team Leader, which first graced the Shop during the same season, is also part of this exciting lineup.

As with the other Passes in Fortnite, players can unlock and claim rewards in the OG Pass by accumulating XP across any Fortnite experience. The OG Pass offers a streamlined experience featuring a blend of free and premium rewards on a single track. Unlock premium rewards as you rack up XP by purchasing the Pass for just 1,000 V-Bucks, or snag it through Fortnite Crew! The Pass features three exclusive Outfits as part of its premium rewards lineup:

Sparkle Diva : Shine in style. (Sparkle Diva is claimable right away upon purchasing the OG Pass!)

Cuddle Team Specialist : Strategy. Stealth. Snuggles.

: Strategy. Stealth. Snuggles. Knight Conqueror: The snarling scourge of Fatal Fields.

Naturally, players will discover that there’s a wealth of content beyond just Outfits to unlock! The Chapter 1 Season 2 OG Pass boasts an impressive array of accessories, featuring Back Blings, Gliders, and Pickaxes that are sure to enhance your gameplay experience. Get ready to dazzle in every match with the Sparkle Satchel Back Bling, soar in style on the Cuddle Team Sierra Glider, and make your mark with the Conqueror’s Axe Pickaxe—no second guessing needed!

This Season’s OG Pass also has an unlockable alt Style for each Outfit and for many of the accessories! The Pass will be available to progress in until the Season ends on March 25, 2025. Check out our full Fortnite OG tier list which features all the best weapons you can use in the game.