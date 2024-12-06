 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

It only took 20 minutes for Fortnite OG to pass 1 million players

By
Fortnite's original map appears on a blue background.
Epic Games

Fortnite OG isn’t exactly a new mode — it’s come and gone several times before. What makes today’s rollout special is that Fortnite OG is here to stay, and it’s news that has delighted a lot of fans. Players have flocked back to Fortnite to play the nostalgia-riddled modes they remember.

In fact, within a mere 20 minutes of release, Fortnite OG had more than 1 million concurrent players in regular Fortnite and another 270,000 in Zero Build, Polygon reports. For context, that’s about 1,822 times the maximum number of players Concord saw. Fortnite has always been a force of nature, but it has recently seen a surge of gamers like never before. As of right now, as we write this story, the game has 3,383,844 players, with its all-time high peak — yes, of any of the previous years — coming just five days ago with a whopping 14 million concurrent players.

Recommended Videos

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise, though. Introducing Fortnite OG back into the playlist rotation always resulted in a surge of players, with 44.7 million fans playing throughout the course of the day. Whether the population boost will continue is anyone’s guess. Epic Games should take this opportunity to examine what players love about Fortnite OG and determine why it brings in so many people, and consider which — if any — of the more modern changes have driven older fans away.

Fortnite at recommended settings
Jon Martindale / Digital Trends

Right now, Fortnite OG has gone all the way back to the start of the game, with the original map and weapon loadout from 2017. Remember, that’s back before Tilted Towers. It consists of the following locales:

  • Anarchy Acres
  • Dusty Depot
  • Fatal Fields
  • Flush Factory
  • Greasy Grove
  • Lonely Lodge
  • Moisty Mire
  • Pleasant Park
  • Retail Row
  • Salty Springs
  • Tomato Town
  • Wailing Woods
Please enable Javascript to view this content

And as for weapons, these are just some of what will be in this game mode. Others might be on the way — Epic Games has been cryptic about what to expect.

  • Assault Rifle
  • Burst Assault Rifle
  • Scoped Assault Rifle
  • Pump Shotgun
  • Tactical Shotgun
  • Pistol
  • Revolver
  • Submachine Gun
  • Tactical Machine Gun
  • Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
  • Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle
  • Grenade Launcher
  • Rocket Launcher
  • Damage Trap
  • Ceiling Zapper
  • Wall Dynamo

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass: How to get all skins and rewards
Fortnite Remix key art

Fortnite Battle Passes are always a hot seller among the player community, not just for the premium content it offers them, but also because it's a great value for those who rarely purchase V-Bucks to buy Item Shop skins.

Battle Passes are a great economic alternative to players looking for free skins in exchange for XP and also some free V-Bucks so they can buy the next one for the following season. The previous season's pass was full of Marvel stuff, with iconic heroes and villains that fans could get.

Read more
How many skins are in Fortnite?
Fortnitemares 2024 key art featuring many villains.

With each new Fortnite season comes a slew of new cosmetics to earn through the Battle Pass or to purchase in the item shop. With the game being out for nearly six years, the number of skins in the game has grown to absurd levels. No longer will you run into a match of solo players wearing similar skins. Between regular releases of skins and special event skins involving IPs like Star Wars, Street Fighter, Marvel, and more, every player has a very unique locker full of cosmetics to bust out in a given match.

These days, it's almost more likely you'll run into a skin you've never seen before than a player using the same one as you!

Read more
How to level up fast in Fortnite
Fortnite Rift Butterfly

Fortnite players don't just play the game to grab a Victory Royale or rack up on kills on the elimination board. One of the main goals for them is to gain as much XP as they can to level up and progress along their seasonal Battle Pass.

Now that a new season is almost here that brings back the Chapter 2 vibes with a Remix island, players are in a rush to finish what's left of their current Battle Pass and begin with the next one. Knowing the best methods to level up can really gain you an upper hand and allows you to show off your skill to your peers.

Read more