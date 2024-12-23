 Skip to main content
How to get the OG Renegade Raider skin in Fortnite

Renegade Raider OG skin in Fortnite
Fortnite skins are some of the most sought-after cosmetic items in any Battle Royale title, and thousands of skins have been released in the game to date. Among those, certain skins hold the mantle of being some of the rarest skins that the community hasn’t seen since they were first released. Some of these date as far back as 2019 and haven’t been brought back to the shop for over five years.

However, Epic just changed that with two of the rarest Fortnite skins and has brought them back unexpectedly, which has caused a divide in the community. The skins are Aerial Assault Trooper and Renegade Raider, which are one again available in Fortnite for players to get after eight long years.

If you’re one of the players who want a taste of the OG Fortnite with these skins, here’s how you can claim them in the game.

Fortnite Renegade Raider OG skin: price, how to get, and more

Renegade Raider is finally back in Fortnite after it was last seen on December 13, 2017, more than eight years ago in the Item Shop. Epic has brought back the outfit with three more cosmetic items, as part of the OG Season Shop to celebrate the release of Fortnite OG Chapter 1, Season 1. While Fortnite players can claim a new version of the skin, Renegade Rebel from the OG Pass by completing quests and earning XP, getting the OG Renegade Raider is no easy task.

OG Item Shop in Fortnite
Epic Games

As a throwback to the very first Shop, the Outfits, Pickaxe, and Glider will be available for purchase after you’ve earned enough XP to unlock them — similar to how the classic “Season Shop” worked in 2017 when you needed to reach a certain Season Level to purchase some items. Here’s how much XP you’ll need to earn to purchase items in the OG Season Shop:

  • Aerial Assault One Glider – 500,000 XP
  • Aerial Assault Trooper Outfit – 1,000,000 XP
  • Renegade Raider Outfit – 1,500,000 XP
  • Raider’s Revenge Pickaxe – 2,000,000 XP

Once you have enough XP and unlocked all the items to be able to be purchased in the shop, you can purchase the Renegade Raider outfit for 1,200 V-Bucks, Aerial Assault Trooper outfit for 1,200 V-Bucks, Aerial Assault One glider for 500 V-Bucks, and Raider’s Revenge pickaxe for 1,500 V-Bucks.

The XP needed can be from any Fortnite experience that grants XP, not just Fortnite OG or Battle Royale. Please note that the OG Season Shop will only be available from the Shop inside Fortnite and not the online Item Shop. If you’re not seeing the unlock requirements in the OG Season Shop, try closing and restarting Fortnite.

Furthermore, Epic has also announced that players who purchased the OG Outfits in 2017 will receive an exclusive new Style for Renegade Raider and/or Aerial Assault Trooper early next year. And if they already own the Pickaxe or Glider, they’ll receive an exclusive new Style for it in spring 2025. The OG Season Shop will be live until 7 p.m. ET on January 30, 2025.

While you complete quests whether in Fortnite’s OG mode or in Chapter 6, Season 1, make sure to look out at our best weapons tier list for both modes, which will help your decision-making.

