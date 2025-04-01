How to complete Fortnite April Fools quests

Fortnite fans are buzzing with excitement as Epic Games continues to release new content in 2025, keeping players engaged with a continuous stream of missions and event-themed challenges. The battle royale giant has long been praised for its innovative updates, which combine seasonal events, crossovers, and limited-time objectives to keep its community thriving.

From battling iconic characters to exploring new map landmarks, these adventures provided players with unique opportunities to earn XP and unlock rare rewards. As spring arrives, the current v34.21 patch adds even more action, including a high-profile Mortal Kombat collab with Scorpion as an island boss.

But the actual buzz today, April 1, 2025, is around a unique twist: the arrival of Fortnite’s April Fools’ Day quests. Known for their unique, playful tone, these limited-time challenges guarantee a dose of mischief in addition to the normal grind. Here’s how to complete all of them.

All Fortnite April Fools quests and how to complete them

Fortnite’s April Fools quests are newly added challenges to the usual stack of quests that you can access via the Quests Tab in-game. These quests are off beat challenges which require you to perform unusual actions during your Battle Royale gameplay. You can complete these quests in Zero Build or Battle Royale lobbies for the current Chapter 6 Season 2 and completing all of them grant 46,000 XP.

Here are all the April Fools quests and its rewards:

Build a structure as soon as you land on the island

Pickaxe and break 3 chests

Stay on grass terrain for 60 seconds

Drive without a collision for 100 meters straight

Land on the island and then redeploy glider and land once again on the island. Use a launch pad to do so

Find a bathroom and stand in front of a mirror facing it

Fish in a fishing spot and catch anything else but fish

Survive for two minutes on the island without a weapon in your inventory

These quests are only live until tomorrow April 2, 2025 at 6 am EST, so make sure to complete it as soon as you can to grab the free XP and level up faster.