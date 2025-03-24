 Skip to main content
How to get Fortnite Clix Icon Series skin

Clix Icon Series in Fortnite
Fortnite’s Icon Series skins have emerged as a cultural sensation, seamlessly connecting the realms of gaming and real-world stardom by bringing celebrities, athletes, and streamers into the vibrant world of battle royale. Since its debut in 2019 alongside DJ Marshmello, the series has evolved to feature an impressive lineup of personalities, ranging from global icons such as Ariana Grande to esports titans like Ninja. For streamers, these skins transcend mere cosmetics as they stand as a testament to their influence within the Fortnite community, rewarding their dedication with a lasting digital legacy.

Prominent figures such as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf have stepped into Fortnite, showcasing their in-game skins that captivate fans with bespoke designs mirroring their distinct identities. These partnerships frequently introduce exclusive bundles packed with emotes, pickaxes, and back bling, turning them into must-have items for players.

Cody “Clix” Conrod, a 20-year-old Fortnite prodigy, has officially entered the ranks of elite streamers, quickly making a name for himself as a Twitch sensation. With his rapid-fire edits and undeniable competitive edge, Clix has made waves in the gaming community, especially after qualifying for the World Cup in 2019 at 14. His impressive skills have garnered him a huge fanbase, solidifying his place as a true Fortnite legend. Finally, his highly anticipated Icon Series skin has made its debut in Fortnite, signaling a significant achievement in his career. Clix’s bundle breaks away from the norm, featuring a range of unique variants and eccentric cosmetics that have fans buzzing with excitement.

How to get Clix Icon skin and bundle in Fortnite

Clix in the Fortnite Item Shop
Epic Games

Clix’s Fortnite Icon Series skin hit the Item Shop on March 22, 2025. Players have two methods to unlock the Clix skin in Fortnite. You can snag it straight from the Item Shop, where it’s offered either as part of a discounted bundle or as standalone items. The complete Clix bundle is priced at 2,800 V-Bucks, providing players with substantial savings when stacked against the cost of purchasing each item individually, which would exceed 5,000 V-Bucks. The second method involves players playing Clix’s UEFN maps and finding a code to redeem for the free bundle.

The Clix bundle includes a variety of cosmetics reflecting his persona. Here’s the full list with individual prices:
  • Clix Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks (features two styles: a suit and a casual gamer look with toggleable glasses and a bunny mask)
  • Sparx Outfit: 1,500 V-Bucks (a reimagined Sparkplug skin)
  • Clix Bear Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks
  • Clixy Keys Back Bling: 400 V-Bucks
  • 2-Ply TP Hammer Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks (a nod to Clix’s “big shi**er” nickname)
  • Chain Linx Wrap: 500 V-Bucks
  • Clix Groove Emote: 400 V-Bucks (his signature dance)
  • Soggy Snap Emote: 400 V-Bucks (inspired by his towel meme)

How to get Clix Icon Series bundle for free

To get the Clix Icon Series bundle for free in Fortnite, you need to play Clix’s Red vs Blue and Clix Tycoon maps and find the code in the games. There are 25 codes in these maps and so far three have already been redeemed. Here’s a full list of the maps you need to play with their map codes and how to find them:

  • Clix Red Vs Blue (1929-3496-7173): Get the maximum XP on the map and Spin the Wheel to win the Bundle.
  • Clix Tycoon (9730-2169-8778): Become the number-one streamer and find the code in the map

While you’re playing Clix’s maps, check out the best landing spots in this Fortnite season.

