How to get Fortnite Clix Icon Series skin

Fortnite’s Icon Series skins have emerged as a cultural sensation, seamlessly connecting the realms of gaming and real-world stardom by bringing celebrities, athletes, and streamers into the vibrant world of battle royale. Since its debut in 2019 alongside DJ Marshmello, the series has evolved to feature an impressive lineup of personalities, ranging from global icons such as Ariana Grande to esports titans like Ninja. For streamers, these skins transcend mere cosmetics as they stand as a testament to their influence within the Fortnite community, rewarding their dedication with a lasting digital legacy.

Prominent figures such as Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf have stepped into Fortnite, showcasing their in-game skins that captivate fans with bespoke designs mirroring their distinct identities. These partnerships frequently introduce exclusive bundles packed with emotes, pickaxes, and back bling, turning them into must-have items for players.

Cody “Clix” Conrod, a 20-year-old Fortnite prodigy, has officially entered the ranks of elite streamers, quickly making a name for himself as a Twitch sensation. With his rapid-fire edits and undeniable competitive edge, Clix has made waves in the gaming community, especially after qualifying for the World Cup in 2019 at 14. His impressive skills have garnered him a huge fanbase, solidifying his place as a true Fortnite legend. Finally, his highly anticipated Icon Series skin has made its debut in Fortnite, signaling a significant achievement in his career. Clix’s bundle breaks away from the norm, featuring a range of unique variants and eccentric cosmetics that have fans buzzing with excitement.

How to get Clix Icon skin and bundle in Fortnite

Clix’s Fortnite Icon Series skin hit the Item Shop on March 22, 2025. Players have two methods to unlock the Clix skin in Fortnite. You can snag it straight from the Item Shop, where it’s offered either as part of a discounted bundle or as standalone items. The complete Clix bundle is priced at 2,800 V-Bucks, providing players with substantial savings when stacked against the cost of purchasing each item individually, which would exceed 5,000 V-Bucks. The second method involves players playing Clix’s UEFN maps and finding a code to redeem for the free bundle.