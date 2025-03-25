Everything new in Fortnite OG Season 3

Fortnite fans are returning to the nostalgic chaos of Fortnite OG as Season 3 officially begins, reviving one of the battle royale’s most legendary eras—Chapter 1, Season 3. This season, which started in February 2018, marks a watershed moment for the game, introducing its first major plot with a looming meteor while also consolidating its cultural climb with new cosmetics and gameplay innovations. Now a permanent fixture alongside Fortnite’s current modes, OG continues to delight OGs and newbies alike by cycling through the original Chapter 1 seasons, fusing retro aesthetics with modern mechanics. Season 3 begins with a boom, promising to rekindle the magic of a simpler, meteor-shadowed past, while Season 2 fades into memory with its Tilted Towers nostalgia.

The Fortnite OG community is ecstatic, with gamers flocking to commemorate the return of this important season, called Meteor Strike, during its initial run. Epic Games has teased a precise reproduction of the 2018 experience, complete with the original island’s charm and a loot pool reminiscent of double-pumping glory days. Season 3’s release coincides with the v34.20 update, which arrived today following a brief server outage, ensuring a smooth transition into the past. Here’s everything new that has arrived with Fortnite OG Season 3 and the 34.20 patch in the game.

Fortnite OG Season 3 and 34.20 update notes

Lucky Landing and iconic Meteor returns

Fortnite OG is crashing into Chapter 1 Season 3, complete with the return of Lucky Landing and a meteor that’s on a seriously worrying collision course! Chapter 1 Season 3 brings back the Lucky Landing POI and the mysterious meteor in the skies!

This small town is a treasure trove of ornate architecture and abundant loot. Lucky Landing’s tight streets are perfect for up-close encounters — just don’t forget to take in the gorgeous cherry blossoms as you bask in the glow of victory! Later in OG Chapter 1 Season 3, the familiar meteor will emerge in the sky and get closer and closer as the Season goes on. Say hello to the giant rock that started Fortnite Battle Royale’s story!

OG 50v50 LTM returns

The much-requested 50v50 LTM is making its long-awaited return as OG 50v50. Pitting two 50-player teams against each other in an epic clash for victory, experience the thrills of large-scale battle as you fight, loot, and build alongside 49 teammates!

OG 50v50 will be available until April 14 at 9 AM ET. Fun fact: 50v50 was the first-ever LTM to be added to Fortnite Battle Royale, all the way back in 2017. And ever since, there have been numerous Fortnite LTMs that players have loved over the years.

OG Loot Pool and Guided Missile are back!

Throughout the Season, look out for gear from the classic Chapter 1 Season 3 being added!

Guided Missile (live now!) – Shoot a rocket you can control remotely. This explosive weapon returns for the first time since 2018!

(live now!) – Shoot a rocket you can control remotely. This explosive weapon returns for the first time since 2018! Hand Cannon (live now!) – Unleash your inner gunslinger with this powerful sidearm that rewards precision with devastating power!

(live now!) – Unleash your inner gunslinger with this powerful sidearm that rewards precision with devastating power! Hunting Rifle (live now!) – A marksman’s dream! With enough accuracy, you can even down opponents who have a whole buncha Effective Health.

(live now!) – A marksman’s dream! With enough accuracy, you can even down opponents who have a whole buncha Effective Health. Remote Explosive – The ultimate tool for explosion enthusiasts. Stick them to walls and detonate to your heart’s content!

– The ultimate tool for explosion enthusiasts. Stick them to walls and detonate to your heart’s content! Heavy Shotgun – The go-to shotgun for mid-range encounters. Take advantage of its single precise slug to deal devastating damage to anyone brave enough to confront you.

– The go-to shotgun for mid-range encounters. Take advantage of its single precise slug to deal devastating damage to anyone brave enough to confront you. Port-A-Fort – Your instant ticket to gaining the high ground. Throw this down to build a prefabricated metal fortress!

– Your instant ticket to gaining the high ground. Throw this down to build a prefabricated metal fortress! Light Machine Gun – Shred through enemy builds or lay down suppressing fire! You’ll see the light after trying it out.

– Shred through enemy builds or lay down suppressing fire! You’ll see the light after trying it out. Clingers – Unlike what you may expect, these plungers cause explosive disasters.

From day 1, you’ll notice Supply Llamas and vending machines around the Island! In Zero Build, you’ll be able to gather mats to use at vending machines. And speaking of Zero Build, start placing Traps on the landscape! Here’s the loot being carried over from Season 2 to the beginning of Season 3:

Assault Rifle

Burst Assault Rifle

Scoped Assault Rifle

Minigun

Pistol

Revolver

Suppressed Pistol

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Tactical Submachine Gun

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

Crossbow

Grenade Launcher

Rocket Launcher

Boogie Bomb

Bushes

Cozy Campfire

Grenade

Impulse Grenade

Smoke Grenade

Port-A-Bunker

Damage Trap

Launch Pad (non-throwable version)

Bandages

Med Kits

Shield Potions

Small Shield Potions

Slurp Juice

Chug Jug

A brand new shiny OG Pass arrives

The new OG Season brings a new OG Pass, offering 45 tiers of rewards inspired by the classic Chapter 1 Season 3! Unlock items that take inspiration from Power Chord, Raven, and Rex — all Outfits that debuted in the Shop during that Season.

Unlock free and premium rewards in the OG Pass by earning XP in any Fortnite experience. To claim the premium rewards as you earn XP, purchase the Pass for only 1,000 V-Bucks or get it through Fortnite Crew! Included as premium rewards, there are three Outfits in the Pass:

Power Punk : Break all the rules. Power Punk is claimable right away upon purchasing the OG Pass! This Outfit has a helmet you can toggle on or off that’s reminiscent of Mission Specialist and Dark Voyager’s helmets! These are Outfits from the classic Chapter 1 Season 3’s Battle Pass.

: Break all the rules. Mecha R3X : Drive your foes to extinction.

: Drive your foes to extinction. Sir Raven: A dark and stormy knight.

This OG Pass also has Back Blings, Pickaxes, and other accessories that throw things back to the Season when all eyes were on the sky. Strike a chord with The Rebel Pickaxe, scope out your wild kingdom with the Horizon Rider Glider, and put on a cape of feathers with the Fowl Mantle Back Bling. As you earn XP, unlock an alternate Style for each Outfit and for many of the accessories!