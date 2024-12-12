The best weapons in Fortnite OG: Chapter 1, Season 1 tier list

Table of Contents Table of Contents Fortnite OG Chapter 1, Season 1 gun tier list Recommended meta in Fortnite OG in December 2024 Best weapons to use in Fortnite OG Chapter 6, Season 1

Fortnite has launched its much-awaited OG mode that takes players back to the Chapter 1, Season 1 island, where it all began. The mode brings back the OG art style and gameplay, but with modern UI and movement mechanics found in Fortnite.

But one thing, whether you’re playing the OG mode or the newest Chapter 6 Battle Royale, remains the same, and that is needing to arm yourself with the best weapons to secure the victory royale. While there are a lot of strategies around Fortnite you must know to get better at the game, the most important is your knowledge of the loot pool.

So if you’re new to the OG gameplay of Fortnite and unaware of which weapons to rely on for your classic BR gameplay, we’ve got a weapons tier list right here that ranks the best guns to ease your decision-making in the game.

Here’s what you need to know about the best weapons in Fortnite OG.

Fortnite OG Chapter 1, Season 1 gun tier list

Tiers Weapons S-Tier Pump Shotgun, Bolt Action Sniper Rifle, Assault Rifle, Grenade Launcher A-Tier Rocket Launcher, Tactical Shotgun, Tactical Submachine Gun, Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle B-Tier Pistol, Submachine Gun, Revolver C-Tier Scoped Assault Rifle, Burst Assault Rifle

The tier list above is carefully curated keeping in mind the Zero Build and Build lobbies in OG Season 1 battle royale gameplay. Using the recommended weapons, you can make the best of your battle royale experience in the classic mode.

Recommended meta in Fortnite OG in December 2024

Fortnite OG mode returns the iconic Double Pump meta in the Chapter 1, Season 1 gameplay. Infamous for its deadly 200 pump damage, the meta requires you to use two shotguns, equipped in a slot next to one another in your inventory and fired one after the other in quick succession.

Back in 2017, this meta was merely an exploit that players found during their battle royale gameplay. However, Epic soon removed it from the game to make the weapon balancing better. But the meta has now been deliberately brought back by Fortnite to the OG mode since players loved using it back in the day.

Alongside the Double Pump, overpowered grenades have also returned that damage the player massively and drains almost half their health in a single explosion, which is why the Grenade Launcher is one of the most lethal weapons in the game.

When we talk about explosives, the iconic Rocket Rides have also returned with the Rocket Launcher. Launch a rocket in front of you and let your teammate soar the skies while riding the rocket round fired from the barrel. You can also easily destroy enemy builds with a single rocket. All in all this mode is all about using your OG knowledge and wit to conquer enemies and rule the classic BR island.

Best weapons to use in Fortnite OG Chapter 6, Season 1

Pump Shotgun

The OG Pump returns! Fortnite has added the classic Chapter 1, Season 1 Pump Shotgun back into the game, and it is the most powerful weapon in the OG mode. This gun, when stacked with another one, reinvents the Double Pump meta and wipes out enemies in just two shots on the island. The rare rarity is powerful enough to wipe out teams, and if you only run around with multiple of these in your inventory, you don’t need any other weapon to rely on.

But if you’re lucky enough and can find a SPAZ (legendary rarity), your enemies are done for. Just go up close and personal to your enemy and show them the true power of this 200-damage epic weapon in the game that is sure to give you an EZ dub.

Bolt Action Sniper Rifle

Don’t think the Double Pump is your thing? How about one-shot snipers? That’s right — one-shot sniper meta has also returned to Fortnite OG with the ol’ faithful Bolt Action Sniper Rifle making a comeback. Grab a rare variant of this weapon and you’re good to one-shot players from a distance. Or if you get lucky and find a Legendary variant, your enemies and their teammates don’t have a chance to hide behind a bush.

But beware, snipers this season have a visible scope glint that can give your position away. Still, it’s good to keep a scoped rifle in your loadout and show off those OG trick shots using the no-scope technique of this good ol’ rifle.

Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle has always been a fan-favorite in Fortnite. Whether it was the OG model or the SCAR. Players find it as a perfect weapon for close-, mid-, and long-range combat scenarios when pray and spray is the way to go. However, the OG mode brings back the classic SCAR model of the rifle back in the game (only for Epic and Legendary rarities), and there’s no better AR in the game than this one.

With minimal recoil and bloom, this gun does exactly what you want it to do; hits right where you aim your crosshair, drains enemy health drastically, and headshots now deal bonus damage on each hit. So if you’re looking to rely on a must-add weapon to your inventory, don’t miss out on the classic AR.

Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launchers have been overlooked ever since Chapter 2 and onward since explosives were massively nerfed due to their overpowered status. Well, guess what? The OG mode restores its lost glory and brings back the overpowered status of grenades as they were in Chapter 1, Season 1. One single explosion and your enemies are obliterated.

Imagine multiplying that explosive power by wielding a Grenade Launcher on the Chapter 1 map and tossing multiple grenades right where your enemies are hiding. A few shots can wipe an entire squad with one single magazine. This is the best disruptor weapon in the OG mode that’s quite underrated but deserves its spot on the top right where it’s meant to be.

Rocket Launcher

Finally, the good old trickster and one of the favorite OG weapons, the Rocket Launcher is another must-add to your inventory if you’re looking to breach through enemy builds or simply want to toss your teammate via a rocket ride trick. That’s right — rocket riding has returned with OG mode and is still the classic trolling experience you’d expect it to be.

Send a teammate toward your enemy on top of a rocket as they scope in, snipe enemies, and blast through their builds. Unfortunately, they’ll themselves take fall damage and get downed, but they’ll also take their enemies with them. So, it’s a win-win for all. However, standalone, the Rocket Launcher gives the standard bazooka experience you want it to give and is a trusty explosive Fortnite weapon to wield to steal those easy wins in the endgame.