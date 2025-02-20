 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 countdown: Start date, downtime details & more

By
Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 2 - LAWLESS | Cinematic Gameplay Trailer

As the much-awaited Chapter 6 Season 2 update is on the horizon, Fortnite players are buzzing with excitement since it promises an exciting new chapter in Epic Games’ ever-evolving battle royale narrative. Under the title Lawless, this season is already generating a lot of hype among players who want to enter a grim, crime-fueled island. Several leaks over the weeks and the latest teasers point towards a heist-themed adventure with redesigned gameplay, new skins, and a revamped map, thereby building excitement for what might be one of Fortnite’s most turbulent patches yet.

The excitement is paramount among players, ranging from the comeback of iconic characters like Midas and a collab with Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero to the introduction of new mechanics including van robberies and exploding weapons. The transition to this urban underworld promises a distinct change when the present Japanese mythology-inspired Hunters season ends, hence raising the stakes and the thrill. Players are preparing for downtime to explore the new Fortnite season as the clock approaches the update.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless start date and downtime details

Fortnite Vault containing Medallions
Epic Games

The upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless will be released on February 21, 2025. This season will bring back the popular heist theme and will introduce a brand new patch in Fortnite and UEFN services.

Related

The downtime for Chapter 6 Season 2 will go underway at 2 A.M. ET as Fortnite servers will be taken offline and all Epic services will be paused until downtime ends. Since it’s a new seasonal update, the downtime may last for around 6 hours, meaning the servers will be back online around 8 A.M. ET or more, depending upon the time Epic takes to deploy the patch.

What’s coming in Fortnite Season 2 Lawless?

Lawless Battle Pass

Fortnite Lawless Battle Pass skins
Epic Games

Taking charge of the new Fortnite Season 2 Lawless is Big Dill, a ruthless rapper who is also a criminal and already has a massive social media beef against popular artist T-Pain. Fortnite is bringing many more such characters related to Big Dill in its Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass.

The pass contains an anime skin, Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat, a new Midas skin, Big Dill, a Wolf crime lord skin, and three female skins which are original Fortnite characters. You’ll be able to purchase the Battle Pass as soon as the update goes live for 1,000 V-Bucks or find it included in your Crew subscription.

New POIs – Mansion and Loot Cave

Fortnite Mansion POI
Epic Games

The new Fortnite season, as always is bringing new locations and POIs around the island, among which the most highlighted ones are a large Mansion resembling the Grand Glacier Hotel from Chapter 5, which will contain vaults for players to loot and a cave with plenty of loot laid around it that players will be able to steal on the go.

While the full map changes haven’t been revealed yet, it’s highly likely that areas near Shogun’s Solitude POI on the current map will undergo massive changes and will bring heist-themed POIs to the island.

Ability to fire two weapons at once

Fortnite Dual Firing weapons
Epic Games

Fortnite has teased a unique ability that is arriving with the upcoming Chapter 6 Season 2 update where players will be able to simultaneously fire an SMG and a Shotgun at the same time. While many believe that this is a new weapon and not a mechanic, currently it is unknown if this ability would apply to all existing weapons in the game.

Furthermore, the new season is also bringing Mortal Kombat Mythics such as Scorpion’s Blade and Sub-Zero’s Ice Gauntlets that players will be able to use to eliminate their enemies in the game. Other new weapons include a Rocket-Ram style weapon, an electric melee Baton, and a new kind of C4 explosive.

Trains, Armored Trucks, and much more

Armored Train in Fortnite
Epic Games

The new Fortnite season will bring back Trains with full effect, but this time you’ll be able to enter inside a compartment with a Vault contained inside it. Furthermore, Trains will also have mounted turrets on top of them so you can engage in combat on the move and eliminate any enemies nearby who are planning to steal your loot.

That’s not all – Armored Trucks are another form of vehicle that will be added with the update that you’ll be able to drive or crash one using weapons like the Sticky Grenade so you can steal enemy loot easily as the island runs Lawless.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
The best places to land in Fortnite (Chapter 6, Season 1)
Fortnite Chapter 6 key art

Survival is key in Fortnite, and it all starts by picking the best starting location. Even if you're a looper who's been around for each and every season, your likelihood of grabbing that coveted Victory Royale can be gone in a snap if you start off on the wrong foot -- whether it be on a mountain with no loot or a hot drop that could send you back to the lobby in no time.

As part of Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1, a new Japanese-themed island has arrived with new points of interest (POIs) that change the game significantly. However, with these spots, which one is best comes down to your skill and preference. With that in mind, here are the best places to land in Fortnite for the OG sweats, beginners, and everyone in between.
The best places to land in Fortnite
Before jumping into the list, you must understand the basics of what makes a good landing spot. Sure, any location with decent loot and lots of chests might serve you well, but there's more to that. Is that spot often contested by other players in the lobby? Can you farm mats easily? Is it close to other POIs? Is it too far from the Storm Circle? These recommended landing spots all have their fair share of consistency and the best loot that you'll need. They also have some quirks that make them the best depending on your playstyle.
Nightshift Forest

Read more
Fortnite Chapter 6 PC performance: best settings, fps boost, and more
Fortnite man.

Fortnite remains one of the best PC games thanks to constant updates and improvements, and its recent Chapter 6 launch only cements that with a ton of new gameplay features and modes to enjoy. There are new maps, new weapons, new tie-ins and collaborations, faster move mechanics, and more. But whether you're playing on Mac or a laptop, you want to make sure you're always playing with optimal settings. After all, with higher frame rates come better reaction times for you, giving you a chance of getting that shot off before your opponent that is so vital to winning in Fortnite.

Fortnite is a slightly more demanding esport titel than some of its older rivals, but that just means there's more scope for performance improvements if you select the right settings. Here are the most important performance-enhancing tweaks you can make to Fortnite to boost your stats.
The best settings for Fortnite

Read more
Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass: How to get all skins and rewards
Fortnite Remix key art

Fortnite Battle Passes are always a hot seller among the player community, not just for the premium content it offers them, but also because it's a great value for those who rarely purchase V-Bucks to buy Item Shop skins.

Battle Passes are a great economic alternative to players looking for free skins in exchange for XP and also some free V-Bucks so they can buy the next one for the following season. The previous season's pass was full of Marvel stuff, with iconic heroes and villains that fans could get.

Read more