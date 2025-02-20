Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 countdown: Start date, downtime details & more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless start date and downtime details What’s coming in Fortnite Season 2 Lawless?

As the much-awaited Chapter 6 Season 2 update is on the horizon, Fortnite players are buzzing with excitement since it promises an exciting new chapter in Epic Games’ ever-evolving battle royale narrative. Under the title Lawless, this season is already generating a lot of hype among players who want to enter a grim, crime-fueled island. Several leaks over the weeks and the latest teasers point towards a heist-themed adventure with redesigned gameplay, new skins, and a revamped map, thereby building excitement for what might be one of Fortnite’s most turbulent patches yet.

The excitement is paramount among players, ranging from the comeback of iconic characters like Midas and a collab with Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero to the introduction of new mechanics including van robberies and exploding weapons. The transition to this urban underworld promises a distinct change when the present Japanese mythology-inspired Hunters season ends, hence raising the stakes and the thrill. Players are preparing for downtime to explore the new Fortnite season as the clock approaches the update.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless start date and downtime details

The upcoming Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless will be released on February 21, 2025. This season will bring back the popular heist theme and will introduce a brand new patch in Fortnite and UEFN services.

The downtime for Chapter 6 Season 2 will go underway at 2 A.M. ET as Fortnite servers will be taken offline and all Epic services will be paused until downtime ends. Since it’s a new seasonal update, the downtime may last for around 6 hours, meaning the servers will be back online around 8 A.M. ET or more, depending upon the time Epic takes to deploy the patch.

What’s coming in Fortnite Season 2 Lawless?

Lawless Battle Pass

Taking charge of the new Fortnite Season 2 Lawless is Big Dill, a ruthless rapper who is also a criminal and already has a massive social media beef against popular artist T-Pain. Fortnite is bringing many more such characters related to Big Dill in its Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass.

The pass contains an anime skin, Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat, a new Midas skin, Big Dill, a Wolf crime lord skin, and three female skins which are original Fortnite characters. You’ll be able to purchase the Battle Pass as soon as the update goes live for 1,000 V-Bucks or find it included in your Crew subscription.

New POIs – Mansion and Loot Cave

The new Fortnite season, as always is bringing new locations and POIs around the island, among which the most highlighted ones are a large Mansion resembling the Grand Glacier Hotel from Chapter 5, which will contain vaults for players to loot and a cave with plenty of loot laid around it that players will be able to steal on the go.

While the full map changes haven’t been revealed yet, it’s highly likely that areas near Shogun’s Solitude POI on the current map will undergo massive changes and will bring heist-themed POIs to the island.

Ability to fire two weapons at once

Fortnite has teased a unique ability that is arriving with the upcoming Chapter 6 Season 2 update where players will be able to simultaneously fire an SMG and a Shotgun at the same time. While many believe that this is a new weapon and not a mechanic, currently it is unknown if this ability would apply to all existing weapons in the game.

Furthermore, the new season is also bringing Mortal Kombat Mythics such as Scorpion’s Blade and Sub-Zero’s Ice Gauntlets that players will be able to use to eliminate their enemies in the game. Other new weapons include a Rocket-Ram style weapon, an electric melee Baton, and a new kind of C4 explosive.

Trains, Armored Trucks, and much more

The new Fortnite season will bring back Trains with full effect, but this time you’ll be able to enter inside a compartment with a Vault contained inside it. Furthermore, Trains will also have mounted turrets on top of them so you can engage in combat on the move and eliminate any enemies nearby who are planning to steal your loot.

That’s not all – Armored Trucks are another form of vehicle that will be added with the update that you’ll be able to drive or crash one using weapons like the Sticky Grenade so you can steal enemy loot easily as the island runs Lawless.