Overwatch 2’s collaboration with Cowboy Bebop works surprisingly well

Tomas Franzese
By
Cassidy's Spike skin in Overwatch 2.
Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment announced that Overwatch 2’s next crossover is with Cowboy Bebop, and a snazzy trailer recreates the anime’s iconic opening with the collaboration’s character skins.

The collaboration begins on March 12, when Legendary skins, emotes, and other items based on Cowboy Bebop will appear in the game’s store. So far, a Cassidy skin based on Spike Spiegel, an Ashe skin that turns her into Faye Valentine, a Jet Black skin for Mauga, an Ed skin for Sombra, and an Ein Wrecking Ball skin are all confirmed for Overwatch 2. Although players will have to pay for most of these skins with microtransactions, the Wrecking Ball skin based on Ein will be obtainable for free.

Blizzard Entertainment also said that “music from the anime series will also be featured in-game” in a message sent to the press about the announcement, but did not elaborate further. Hopefully, it takes some cues from the Le Sserafim collaboration event that hit Overwatch 2 last September. As a free-to-play game with an in-game store rather than loot boxes, Blizzard has embraced a collaboration model more similar to games like Fortnite as it plans live service content for the team-based first-person shooter.

Cowboy Bebop is a critically acclaimed and highly beloved sci-fi anime, and the designs of its main characters — Spike, Jet, Faye, Ed, and Ein — all work surprisingly well when adapted to Overwatch 2 character skins. The opening for the Cowboy Bebop anime is particularly iconic. As such, the collaboration announcement trailer was received warmly and has generated some excitement and interest in what’s coming next for Overwatch 2, which has been hard to come by since news broke that some of its developers were laid off in January 2024.

These Cowboy Bebop skins will come to Overwatch 2 on March 12. Blizzard Entertainment has not said how long these skins will stick around the in-game store.

