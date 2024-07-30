The new Helldivers 2 premium warbond is bringing a bit of a heat wave. Sony announced Freedom’s Flame in a PlayStation blog post on Tuesday, and it’s coming to the game on August 8 for the usual 1,000 super credits (around $10).

Like other warbonds, it’ll be adding a bunch of new weapons, armor, and skins. They’re often based around a theme, usually a specific weapon type or element. This time, it’s fire, which can roast the terminids but might be tougher to utilize against automatons and other mechanical threats.

Either way, the warbond will add two new primary weapons — the pump action shotgun SG-451 Cookout and the lightweight flamethrower FLAM-66 Torcher — and the secondary P-72 Crisper, a pistol-sized flamethrower. There are also two new armor sets: the I-09 Heatseeker and the I-102 Draconaught.

To go along with all that fire, the developers at Arrowhead Game Studios are adding an appropriate armor passive that brings 75% damage resistance to fire. While friendly fire is a part of the Helldiver life, this might make it less likely you’ll roast your teammates accidentally. And when you feel more comfortable in your fire usage, you can call yourself Fire Safety Officer with a new title.

Finally, the warbond has capes, a new vehicle orange skin, and some new emotes — including one that’s called Big Stretch and will hopefully turn your Helldiver into some sort of stretching cat.

Freedom’s Flame had previously been leaked by Sony, which pushed a notification that accidentally mentioned the new warbond and noted that it would feature “fiery weapons,” among other items.