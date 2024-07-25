Overwatch 2 might fix its most controversial feature

Blizzard Entertainment might test out a 6v6 format after removing it ahead of Overwatch 2‘s launch, although nothing is set in stone just yet.

In an approximately 3,600-word blog post posted Thursday, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller said that the team is looking into “running a series of events” to test new “composition formats,” specifically 6v6, based on player feedback.

Recommended Videos

“The community has, juuuust once or twice, suggested a test,” he writes. “Why not put various forms of 6v6 in the game in order to gauge the results? We agree, and based on your feedback, we’re exploring how we can test different forms of 6v6 in the game to gauge the results.”

There are a lot of factors that go into whether Blizzard can bring back 6v6 in some way. Keller notes that Overwatch 2 was built for 5v5, so it has a different UI and other features that might impact performance. He also mentions that the team is trying to figure out what to do if 6v6 is successful enough to bring back.

“While we have some ideas now, there’s no guarantee that they will work. Is there a world where people are willing to live with long queue times to play this format? Maybe, but that’s a pretty risky move to make. We also have tens of millions of new players that have only played 5v5. We want to be openly mindful not to frustrate those who like the game as it is today,” he wrote.

There were a lot of changes made between the first Overwatch and Overwatch 2. Besides going free-to-play and adding a battle pass, the other largest change was the move from 6v6 to 5v5 PVP. The hero shooter originally had six players on each team, which normally resulted in teams with two tanks, two supports, and two DPS (minus certain metas that added three tanks, for example).

The team switched to 5v5 for a number of reasons. Keller notes that it reduced queue times, but more importantly, the team wanted to remove a second tank, hoping that it would bring better team balance and let players in other roles, especially DPS, shine more. Removing a tank also made the game faster and more focused on dealing damage, which some veteran Overwatch players complained about when Overwatch 2 launched. Fans also said the change reduced variety from match to match, which Keller agrees with.