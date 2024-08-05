Ubisoft announced the post-launch road map for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws in a blog post on Monday, and will introduce two paid story packs, one of which is coming out this fall.

The first DLC, titled Wild Card, is set for fall 2024. It involves Outlaws‘ main character Kay Vess going undercover at a “high-stakes Sabacc tournament,” where she runs into Lando Calrissian. The second, set for spring 2025, is called A Pirate’s Fortune and features, as Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Galaxy’s Edge fans might guess, pirate king Hondo Ohnaka, who is looking to “settle old scores.”

The roadmap also reveals two cosmetic bundles for Season Pass owners. With Wild Card comes the Hunter’s Legacy and Cartel Ronin bundles. Both come with outfits for Kay and animal companion Nix, along with cosmetics for Kay’s speeder and ship.

Wild Card and A Pirate’s Fortune are free for Season Pass owners, but are also available as standalone purchases.

The post also reiterates the details about the exclusive Jabba’s Gambit mission. While the original announcement seemed to imply that only Season Pass owners will be able to interact with Jabba the Hutt and his syndicate in Outlaws, Ubisoft later clarified that Jabba will be in the main game, but Season Pass owners will get access to an exclusive mission called Jabba’s Gambit. This seems to be an optional, additional mission that won’t have a ton of impact on the main game — specifically your reputations with certain syndicates — but we’ll know more when it’s released.

The open-world sci-fi action RPG releases on August 30 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC, and will take place between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi in the Star Wars continuity. To get the Season Pass, you’ll need to order the Gold or Ultimate edition, and it’s going to cost you. The former costs $110 and comes with the Kessel Runner preorder bonus and three days of early access. The latter costs $130 and comes with what’s in the Gold edition, and includes two different cosmetic bundles and a digital art book. You can also get access to the Ultimate edition if you have a Ubisoft+ Premium subscription for $18 per month.

It’s unclear at the time of writing how much the story packs will cost individually.