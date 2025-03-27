 Skip to main content
How long is Atomfall

An enemy in Atomfall.
Rebellion

With an RPG that claims to be as deep and dynamic as Atomfall, questions about its length are sure to come up. While it isn’t a fully open-world game, you will be exploring giant hubs with little direction from the game on what to investigate or when. Structurally, Atomfall shares a lot of DNA with Fallout, but those are some of the longest RPGs on the market. If you’re curious how much time you could end up sinking into this title, we’ll break down how long it might take you to see the end.

A flashlight shines a light on a robot in Atomfall.
Rebellion

The trouble with estimating how long Atomfall will take is that it is very much up to you as a player. For example, there is an Achievement in the game for beating it in under 5 hours. Accomplishing that almost necessitates prior knowledge, though, but does demonstrate how quickly you could reach the end if you tried. In our experience, we were able to beat the game in a mostly focused playthrough in about 8 hours. That was us mainly ignoring optional quests and other possible paths to an ending and focusing squarely on one. There is also a high degree of variability based on combat and how quickly you can figure out where to go based on the game’s general lack of waypoints guiding you to objectives.

A second run, in which we followed more leads and took more time doing side investigations ended up at around 20 hours. That felt like a fulfilling playthrough where we saw everything we were interested in but didn’t look into every nook and cranny. For those who want to fully immerse themselves in this world, follow every investigation, and find every secret, that hour count could go up to 30 or 35 hours.

