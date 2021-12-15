  1. Gaming

Splinter Cell set to return — eventually — after long hiatus

Otto Kratky
By

After years of silence, save for some cameo appearances in other games by Sam Fisher, Ubisoft has officially announced that it is working on a remake of Splinter Cell.

The Splinter Cell remake, which doesn’t have a name just yet, isn’t coming any time soon, though. In a news post on Ubisoft’s website, the publishing giant specifically announced that development on the project is only starting now.

Splinter Cell is being developed by Ubisoft Toronto, which has previously worked on Splinter Cell: BlacklistFar Cry 5Far Cry 6, and Watch Dogs Legion. Splinter Cell will also sport a modern look thanks to Ubisoft Toronto’s use of the Snowdrop engine, which is also being used in Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars game and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

According to an interview included in Ubisoft’s post, the Splinter Cell remake won’t be a far cry from the original game, which was released back in 2002. According to the remake’s producer, Matt West: “We are making a game that is going to be modern, but built on the foundation of the brand’s rich history … There’s stuff that simply needs to be redone from scratch to be up to snuff for a modern gameplay experience. With that, though, what do we need to do to absolutely preserve the feeling of early Splinter Cell?”

For fans of the Splinter Cell franchise, today’s announcement should be more than welcome. The last proper entry in the series was Splinter Cell: Blacklist, which came out in 2013. No official Splinter Cell games were released during the previous console generation.

