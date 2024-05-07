Nintendo Switch OLED has a $66 discount, but there’s a catch

Gamers know that Nintendo Switch deals almost always get sold out quickly, so you should be quick in taking advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Nintendo Switch OLED. From its sticker price of $350, it’s available for only $284 for savings of $66, which is enough to get you a Nintendo Switch game. There’s a catch though — the version that’s on sale is imported from Japan, but that won’t be a problem for you to enjoy the hybrid console. Proceed with the transaction right away, as you may miss out on the bargain if you hesitate.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the Nintendo Switch that features a 7-inch OLED touchscreen that’s bigger and brighter with more vivid colors, so that you can better enjoy the best Nintendo Switch games. Other changes that are highlighted by our Nintendo Switch OLED versus Nintendo Switch comparison include double the internal storage of 64GB — though you can expand the console’s capacity through a microSD card — a built-in LAN port in the dock for a more convenient way of connecting an Ethernet cable for a more stable internet connection, and a wider kickstand that covers the entire backside of the console that’s sturdier and allows for multiple degrees of positioning.

The version of the Nintendo Switch OLED that’s on sale is imported from Japan, but you shouldn’t worry about any potential issues because of this. You’ll just have to select the English language when you’re setting up the console, and every purchase comes with Powever accessories that will ensure compatibility with your outlets at home.

