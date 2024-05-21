 Skip to main content
Best Nintendo Switch Memorial Day sales: console bundles, games, and accessories

By

If you’re thinking about buying the Nintendo Switch, or if you already own the console and you’re on the lookout for discounts on games and accessories, you won’t want to miss the offers from retailers for Memorial Day. The holiday is on its way, but some Nintendo Switch Memorial Day sales have already launched so that you can get your shopping done as soon as today. To help you navigate through all of the early Memorial Day deals, we’ve rounded up our favorite picks for the Nintendo Switch below. If something catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away because stocks may sell out at any moment.

Best Nintendo Switch console Memorial Day deals

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w: Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch has spawned two additional models since its launch — the Nintendo Switch Lite that is a fully handheld device, and the Nintendo Switch OLED that features a brighter screen. Whatever version you choose, there’s a discount waiting for you from this year’s Nintendo Switch console Memorial Day deals, but you’re going to have to be quick in completing your transaction because stocks of the Nintendo Switch almost always quickly sell out whenever there’s a chance at savings.

  • Nintendo Switch Lite —
  • Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red Joy-Con (Renewed) —
  • Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red Joy-Con —
  • Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con —
  • Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con (Renewed) —
  • Nintendo Switch OLED with Blue and Red Joy-Con —

Best Nintendo Switch video game Memorial Day deals

Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi in Super Mario Bros.: Wonder key art.
Nintendo

Whether you want copies of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives, or you’re planning to play multi-platform titles while you’re on the go, you won’t find any shortage of amazing offers from this year’s Nintendo Switch video game Memorial Day deals. There are options across all genres, so no matter the type of gamer that you are, there’s something from these bargains that you can add to your gaming library.

  • Minecraft
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Best Nintendo Switch accessories Memorial Day deals

The Hori Split Pad Pro for Nintendo Switch.
Hori

When you buy the Nintendo Switch, you’ll get everything that you need to play on the hybrid console. However, if you want to maximize its capabilities, or if you just want extra sets of controllers and docks, you should check out what’s available in the Nintendo Switch accessories Memorial Day deals. You can never have too many accessories for the Nintendo Switch, especially if you’re always on the move as you’ll always want to have some of these devices at hand.

  • PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips —
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheel Accessory Pair —
  • PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller —
  • Hori Split Pad Pro Ergonomic Controller —
  • Nintendo Switch Dock Set —
  • Nintendo Pink and Green Joy-Con —

