This Alienware gaming PC with i9 and RTX 4090 has a $500 discount

You should be prepared to spend some serious cash if you want a powerful gaming desktop, but it’s highly recommended that you check out gaming PC deals so that you can get some savings with your purchase. Here’s a top-tier machine that warrants consideration — the Alienware Aurora R16, which is available with a $500 discount from Dell that lowers its price to $3,200 from $3,700. There’s no telling how much time is remaining for this bargain though, so you better complete your purchase immediately if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R16 is our top choice among the best gaming PCs as it’s built to meet the needs of most gamers. This configuration with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM is an absolute powerhouse — it will have no trouble running the best PC games at their highest settings, and it will be ready to play the upcoming PC games of the next few years. There’s no such thing as a future-proof gaming PC because of the ever-increasing requirements of video games, but this model of the Alienware Aurora R16 could be the closest that you’ll get to owning one.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC, you can start installing games right after setting it up with the necessary peripherals, and with a 2TB SSD, you’ll have enough space for several AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs. The gaming desktop also features Alienware’s liquid cooling system that will keep it operating at peak performance even after hours of usage.

Enjoy the wonders of PC gaming with the Alienware Aurora R16, a powerful machine that you can currently get from Dell for a discounted price of $3,200. The $500 in savings on the gaming desktop’s sticker price of $3,700 may be spent on monitor deals and more video games, but you’ll have to push through with the transaction right now because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on the offer. The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC is still a huge investment, but we assure that it’s worth it.

