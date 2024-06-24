There’s no denying that Elden Ring is a tough game with a lot of enemies and bosses that can really test your mettle. Luckily, alongside the ability to improve your weapons, you can also find a variety of Spirit Ashes that can be used to summon spirits to help you in battle. There are tons of these to choose from, and while some are objectively better than others at different things, even the worst ones can add a bit of extra survivability or damage output when you’re in sticky situations.

While these Spirit Ashes can only be improved to level 10 in the base game, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion allows you to increase their damage and defense even further when finding and using Revered Spirit Ash. Here’s everything you need to know about Revered Spirit Ash.

How Revered Spirit Ash works

You’ll discover multiple Revered Spirit Ash throughout your journey in the Land of Shadow. As you find them, you can take them to any Site of Grace and select to enhance your Shadow Realm Blessing, granting your Spirit Ashes the ability to deal and take more damage in combat.

Here’s how many Revered Spirit Ash you need for each Shadow Realm Blessing upgrade:

Level 1: 1x Revered Spirit Ash

Level 2: 1x Revered Spirit Ash

Level 3: 1x Revered Spirit Ash

Level 4: 2x Revered Spirit Ash

Level 5: 2x Revered Spirit Ash

Level 6: 3x Revered Spirit Ash

Level 7: 3x Revered Spirit Ash

Level 8: 3x Revered Spirit Ash

Level 9: 4x Revered Spirit Ash

Level 10: 5x Revered Spirit Ash

Do take note, though, that using your acquired Revered Spirit Ash is entirely optional, meaning you can opt out of the feature altogether if you prefer for your Spirit Ashes to deal less damage and take more. As such, choosing to ignore Revered Spirit Ashes is ideal if you want a serious challenge, but you’ll definitely want to use them if you’re hoping to decrease the difficulty of the DLC.

You should also be aware that the Shadow Realm Blessing is an irreversible improvement to your character, which means that if you buff yourself with any Revered Spirit Ash during your time in the Land of Shadow, you’ll never be able to remove the buff in the future. With that being said, you should be absolutely certain you want to decrease the challenge of your adventure before you head to any Site of Grace to use Revered Spirit Ash.

Lastly, keep in mind that the Shadow Realm Blessing will only remain active while you’re in the Land of Shadow, so the increased damage and defense of your Spirit Ashes will disappear when you return to the Lands Between.

