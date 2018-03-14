‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ leaked early, will release this September

Share

Alicia Vikander’s new rebooted Tomb Raider film premieres this Friday and looks to examine Lara Croft’s origin story — again — but if you’re more interested in playing as Lara rather than watching her, we have some good news: Shadow of the Tomb Raider is real, and it’s coming this September.

The official Tomb Raider game website currently redirects you to a landing page featuring two overlapping circles, as well as the date and time March 15, 6 a.m. PT.

Normally, this is the point where we’d tell you to check back tomorrow for more information, but some clever internet users decided to inspect the HTML code of the page and found a curious line hidden in there.

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the climactic finale of Lara’s origin story,” the page said. “Available September 14, 2018. Pre-order now.”

As of now, the majority of that line is still included in the code for the page, but the date was deleted. The code also stated that more information regarding special editions of the game and pre-order incentives will be revealed on April 27.

What we do know is that the game won’t be an Xbox exclusive this time around. The code also mentioned PlayStation 4 and PC. Rise of the Tomb Raider first released in 2015 for Xbox One and Xbox 360 but eventually came to both the PlayStation 4 and the PC later on.

Back in December, Square Enix published a message to let fans know that a new Tomb Raider game was in development, but didn’t mention its name explicitly. However, the publisher began each sentence with the letters S, H, A, D, O, and W, giving a tease of what was to come.

It isn’t yet clear which studio is developing the new game, though Eidos’ name is mentioned once in the code. Earlier reports have said Eidos Montreal will be developing Shadow of the Tomb Raider rather than Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind the previous two games.

2013’s Tomb Raider reboot set a new bar for a series that had been struggling to make much of a splash, and Rise of the Tomb Raider was an even better sequel, with brilliant set pieces and a better-written story. We can’t wait to see what Square Enix has planned for Lara’s next adventure.

Updated to acknowledge the September release date was removed from the website’s HTML code.