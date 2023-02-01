 Skip to main content
Tomb Raider returns as a mobile roguelike via Netflix

Tomas Franzese
By

Tomb Raider Reloaded, a roguelike mobile game based on Crystal Dynamics’ long-running series, has been unveiled ahead of its release on iOS, Android, and Netflix on February 14.

Tomb Raider Reloaded is a top-down action game where players control Lara Croft. She’ll go from room to room, defeating enemies and solving puzzles in each one. In typical roguelike fashion, Croft will get more powerful over time as players level up, obtain XP modifiers, find stat-boosting Runes and Perks, and craft weapons and outfits. Lara will be voiced by Keeley Hawes, who portrayed her in games like Tomb Raider: Anniversary and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, rather than Camilla Luddington, who played Lara Croft in Crystal Dynamics’ rebooted trilogy.

This announcement comes on the heels of Amazon making a large investment in the Tomb Raider franchise. Amazon Game Studios will publish the Unreal Engine 5-powered Tomb Raider game in development at Crystal Dynamics and is developing TV shows and movies connected to the game. Amazon is not involved with the release of this mobile game, though, as developer Emerald City Games and Embracer Group-owned publisher CDE Entertainment are handling it. Regardless, 2023 has been the busiest year for Lara Croft in a while. 

The game will be available normally on iOS and Android, but Netflix subscribers can also download a version of the game that doesn’t have any in-game ads or microtransactions. The release of Tomb Raider Reloaded will come right on the heels of the launch of Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, another Netflix mobile game based on a notable console game. 

