This year’s Tribeca Festival will include eight indie video games as official selections. The digital experience will allow attendees to go hands-on with games like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Twelve Minutes, and more.

The Tribeca Festival is best known for its film programming. Last year, it announced that it was launching a Tribeca Games label and would feature independent video games alongside movies for the 2021 edition of the festival.

The official selection list includes eight indie games with some notable inclusions. Kena: Bridge of Spirits stands out among the list, as it has been heavily featured during recent Sony State of Play events. Titles like Twelve Minutes and Sable, which have appeared at events like E3 over the years, will be featured as well. Here’s the full list of selections.

Harold Halibut

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Lost in Random

NORCO

Sable

Signalis

The Big Con

Twelve Minutes

During the festival, attendees will be able to get hands-on demos with the games through the Tribeca at Home virtual hub. Demos will be conducted over Parsec. The titles will be featured in an upcoming Tribeca Games Spotlight event, which will be part of this year’s Summer Game Fest. The stream will feature exclusive gameplay footage.

The festival will include a live, outdoor musical performance featuring songs from Red Dead Redemption 2. Soundtrack producer Daniel Lanois will perform some selections from the game alongside special guests. It’ll take place in New York City’s Battery Park.

This isn’t the first time the festival has featured video games. Previous events have showcased larger titles like God of War and League of Legends. This is the first time games have been part of the festival as official selections.

This year’s Tribeca Festival marks its 20th anniversary and takes place between June 9 and June 20.

