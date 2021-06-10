The opening day of this year’s Summer Game Fest concluded with the Day of the Devs stream. The indie showcase featured trailers for over 20 games, including the recently delayed Axiom Verge 2.

Day of the Devs is an annual indie show organized by Double Fine and iam8bit. The event has previously highlighted indies that went on to become mainstream hits like Untitled Goose Game and Hyper Light Drifter.

The show opened with some new information on Axiom Verge 2. Developer Thomas Happ shared some new details on the Metroid-inspired sequel. The game features more melee-based combat than its predecessor and includes a hacking mechanic. Happ says that it’s possible to complete the game without fighting a single boss in order to encourage player exploration.

While the game still doesn’t have a firm release date, Happ confirms that the title will come to PlayStation 4 and PS5 alongside Nintendo Switch and PC.

As for newly revealed games, Vokabulantis was a particular showstopper during the event. Developed by the team behind Felix the Reaper, the puzzle platformer is being created with full stop-motion animation. The game is still early in development and isn’t set to launch until 2024.

Other highlights include Soup Pot, a cooking game that features more than 100 recipes from around the world, and The Wandering Village, a city-building game that takes place on the back of a flying creature. The event also gave a second look at some games recently revealed at Microsoft’s ID@Xbox show, including Moonglow Bay and Death’s Door. The latter is scheduled to receive a proper release date during Devolver Digital’s E3 showcase this weekend.

The show ended with a new look at Last Stop, followed by a montage of publisher Annapurna Interactive’s upcoming games. Annapurna announced that it’ll be holding its own digital showcase at noon PT on July 29.

Here’s the full list of indie games that appeared during the show.

Axiom Verge 2

Behind the Frame

Death’s Door

Demolition Robots K.K.

Despelote

Elec Head

Garden Story

Last Stop

Loot River

Moonglow Bay

A Musical Story

Phantom Abyss

Road 96

Soup Pot

The Wandering Village

TOEM

Unbeatable

Vokabulantis

Walk

