Hot on the heels of Nintendo’s recent Direct presentation, Sony hosted its own digital State of Play event. The 30-minute presentation provided updates on 10 PlayStation 4 and PS5 games.

The biggest reveal was a new PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake called Intergrade, which adds new content to the game. Several games got new release dates as well, including Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Oddworld: Soulstorm, the latter of which will be free to PS Plus subscribers in April.

Otherwise, it was a quiet showcase that didn’t feature much new information on Sony’s more anticipated releases. Notably, Horizon Forbidden West was a no-show. The game is scheduled to release this year, but Sony has yet to announce a release date despite recently doubling down on the 2021 window. Here’s the latest on all 10 of the games shown during the presentation.

Crash Bandicoot 4 gets updates

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time kicked things off with a focus on the game’s PS5 upgrades, including 4K and reduced load times. The trailer talked up the game’s use of adaptive triggers and enhanced 3D audio. Those who own the game on PS4 will be able to upgrade the game for free and carry their saves over. The game comes to PS5 on March 12.

New look at Returnal

Developer Housemarque showed off a new trailer for Returnal detailing the game’s story and roguelike mechanics. The trailer showed off some of the game’s weapons and mobility options.

Knockout City makes an appearance

Multiplayer game Knockout City, which was revealed at the recent Nintendo Direct, got a new trailer showing off exactly how its dodgeball mechanics work. The trailer focused on the game’s standard 3v3 mode. The game launches on May 21 and fans can sign up for the crossplay beta now.

New indie Sifu revealed

Sifu is a new, heavily-stylized brawling game developed by Sloclap. The trailer shows a character beating the snot out of characters in a hallway. The PS5 game is set to launch sometime in 2021.

Solar Ash gets a gameplay trailer

Solar Ash, the new 3D platformer from the team behind Hyper Light Drifter, got a new gameplay trailer. The game is set in a black hole and revolves around speedy movement and simple combat. At one point, the trailer shows the main character skating on the back of a giant bone dragon, in a scene reminiscent of Shadow of the Colossus. The game did not get a solid release date, but is due in 2021.

New trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, the latest installment of the popular Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, got a new trailer. The quick video showed off more of the game’s creepy characters and colorful environments.

Oddworld: Soulstorm gets a release date

A new trailer for Oddworld: Souldstorm emphasized the game’s DualSense support on PS5 and unique 2.5D gameplay. The game will allow players to either play as an agent of chaos or as a pacifist. The trailer also showed off a possession mechanic that let’s players take control of enemies. The game will launch on on April 6 and PS Plus subscribers will get it for free that month.

New look at Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The stream featured a new look at indie game Kena: Bridge of Spirits. A trailer showcased the game’s story and art style, as well as a bit of its gameplay. The adventure game features Kena fighting enemies with her staff, a bow, and spells. The game is out August 24 and pre-orders are available now.

Deathloop still looks great

Arkane Studios’ first-person shooter Deathloop got another stylish trailer, which featured its own James Bond-style theme song. The trailer primarily focused on the game’s fast-paced gunplay and a blink ability that allows players to teleport forward, not unlike Dishonored.

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade revealed

Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting a next-gen upgrade called Intergrade. The new version includes updated visuals and effects, as well as quality of life upgrades such as new performance optimization options, a photo mode, and reduced load times.

The enhanced and expanded @FinalFantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to PlayStation 5 on June 10th! We're including a brand-new episode – play as the ninja Yuffie Kisaragi and infiltrate the Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia… pic.twitter.com/Sy0fAuiJrj — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021

In addition to the original game, Intergrade features brand new content. The trailer introduced characters who didn’t appear in the original game, including Yuffie and Sonon, who appear as playable characters. Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade launches on June 10. Players who own the original game can upgrade to the PS5 version for free, however it appears that they’ll need to buy the extra content separately.

