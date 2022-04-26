Plague Tale, Cuphead, and more will be at Tribeca Fest 2022

This year’s Tribeca Fest will once again feature video games as official selections. The 2022 lineup features nine games in total, including some heavy hitters like A Plague Tale: Requiem and Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

Tribeca Fest, traditionally known as a film festival, began including games as official selections last summer. Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Sable, and more were featured at the 2021 show with playable demos. This year’s standout Norco was selected as the winner among the crop.

This year’s show features some bigger releases by comparison. Most notably, A Plague Tale: Requiem will be be present at the show. The AA game has been a tentpole of Microsoft’s recent showcases, including its E3 2022 event (though it’ll be available on all platforms). Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is a surprise too, as its a DLC package rather than a full release.

Other noteworthy games include Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, Her Story creator Sam Barlow’s new game Immortality, and Thirsty Suitors, one of publisher Annapurna Interactive’s upcoming indies. The list also includes one previously unannounced game: American Arcadia, a new title from the team behind Call of the Sea.

Here’s the full list of selections.

American Arcadia — Out of the Blue

As Dusk Falls — INTERIOR/NIGHT

The Cub — Demagog Studio

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course — Studio MDHR

Immortality — Half Mermaid

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals — Night School Studio

A Plague Tale: Requiem — Asobo Studio

Thirsty Suitors — Outerloop Games

Venba — Visai Games

While the Tribeca Fest will feature an in-person component where attendees can play the games, it’ll also offer a digital experience with demos available via Parsec. Tribeca Fest will also host another showcase giving details on each game as part of this year’s Summer Game Fest.

This year’s Tribeca Fest begins on June 8 and runs until June 19.

