Xbox Game Pass gets some spooky new additions for October

Xbox Game Pass is kicking off October with several seasonal games including Costume Quest, The Walking Dead, the day one additions of Scorn and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Xbox, as always, has revealed what new titles subscribers can look forward to downloading for the first half of the month, with the first batch of October games focusing on Halloween-themed titles. Scorn, the first-person horror adventure, and the rat-infested A Plague Tale: Requiem, are the major day one titles coming to the service, along with the first two seasons of the critically acclaimed TellTale Walking Dead games. The full slate will feature nine titles available across cloud, console, and PC. The full lineup looks like this:

Chivalry 2 (cloud, console, PC) — Available now

Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X/S) –Available October 6

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC) — Available October 6

The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC) — Available October 6

Costume Quest (cloud and console) — Available October 11

Eville (console and PC) — Available October 11

Dyson Sphere Program (PC) — Available October 13

Scorn (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) — Available October 14

A Plague Tale: Requiem (cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC) — Available October 18

Additionally, six titles from the Game Pass catalog have been listed as leaving the service, including the stylish indie hit Sable, The Good Life, and Into the Pit. If you have any interest in the following titles, you can purchase them for a 20% discount before they leave Game Pass on October 15. The full list of games that will be removed are:

Bloodroots (cloud, console, and PC)

Echo Generation (cloud, console, and PC)

Into The Pit (cloud, console, and PC)

Ring of Pain (cloud, console, and PC)

Sable (cloud, console, and PC)

The Good Life (cloud, console, and PC)

Editors' Recommendations