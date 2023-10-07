The 10 best sitcoms on Netflix right now (October 2023)

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Netflix has a ton of comedy movies, but it also has a very robust selection of the best sitcoms from the past and the present. Of course, Netflix is always adding new shows, but classic sitcoms like Seinfeld and Arrested Development are fun to revisit. And we really do miss seeing shows like Cheers and How I Met Your Mother on Netflix, which was before every studio launched their own streaming services.

To help comedy fans sort through their options, we’re launching a new list of the best sitcoms on Netflix right now. This is where you will be able to catch the latest comedy sensations, as well as more old favorites, when they arrive on Netflix.

We’ve also rounded up all the best movies on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime, and the best shows on Disney+ because we take our streaming seriously. Watching while traveling abroad? Use a Netflix VPN to access your country’s catalog from anywhere in the world.

Seinfeld (1989-1998)

Seinfeld, the series described as “a show about nothing,” was the defining comedy of the 1990s. And it got a lot of mileage out of “nothing” as Jerry Seinfeld (playing a version of himself) spent time hanging out with his friends, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

Thw show was chock-full of outlandish situations, incredibly bizarre one-off characters, and some of the most consistently witty and hilarious quips on TV. It’s been 25 years since this show went off the air, and it remains an all-time classic.

Watch Seinfeld on Netflix.

Community (2009-2015)

Years before co-creating Rick & Morty, Dan Harmon’s Community was perhaps the most inventive comedy writers on TV. This series about a study group at a small community college may not have been a ratings juggernaut, but it had a cast that most shows would love to have, including Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, and Chevy Chase. More importantly, it has a strong following that still wants Harmon to finish that Community TV movie he’s working on for Peacock.

The secret to this show’s success was the wild swings that it took, the hilarious parody episodes, and most of all, an abundance of heart when it counted, especially in the stop-motion animated Christmas episode. Future MCU directors Anthony and Joe Russo also earned their chance to helm Marvel’s movies thanks to their work on Community‘s unforgettable paintball episodes. How many other shows can say that?

Watch Community on Netflix.

The Good Place (2016-2020)

It’s not necessarily a wonderful afterlife for Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) and Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto) in The Good Place. Despite being sent to their eternal paradise, Eleanor and Jason know that they don’t deserve it and that they were probably meant to end up in the Bad Place. That’s why their guide, Michael (Ted Danson), pairs Eleanor up with her soulmate, Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper), and assigns Tahani Al-Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s Jameela Jamil) to Jason — to help them become better people.

But the Good Place isn’t necessarily what it seems, and the quartet will eventually have reasons to question their afterlife, even during hilarious circumstances.

Watch The Good Place on Netflix.

Arrested Development (2003-2006, 2013-2019)

The Russo brothers were also among the primary directors on Arrested Development, Mitchell Hurwitz’s cult comedy series that briefly ran on Fox nearly two decades ago. Netflix revived the series for two additional seasons in 2013, which helped solidify the streamer’s original programming. The show follows Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman), the seemingly ordinary guy in a dysfunctional family. But he just can’t stay out of their orbit.

When Michael’s father, George Bluth (Jeffrey Tambor), is sent to prison, Michael is roped into helping run the family company while dealing with his acerbic mother, Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter), as well as his eccentric siblings: Gob (Will Arnett), Lindsay (Portia de Rossi), and Buster (Tony Hale). This job just might drive Michael out of his mind, if his family doesn’t do it first.

Watch Arrested Development on Netflix.

Kim’s Convenience (2016-2021)

Before he was cast in the lead of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu had a starring role on Kim’s Convenience as Jung Kim, the estranged son of Yong-mi Kim (Jean Yoon) and Sang-il Kim (The Mandalorian‘s Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). Most of the show focused on the Kims and their convenience store, as wll as their daughter, Janet Kim (Andrea Bang). But Jung carried his own storylines and subplots even when kept at a distance.

Although Janet and Yong-mi maintain ties with Jung, getting the father and son to patch up their differences is no easy task. There are definitely some dramatic and heartfelt moments in this comedy, and that’s what makes it a great show.

Watch Kim’s Convenience on Netflix.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2020)

Netflix rescued Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt from an inevitable cancellation by NBC by picking up the show before it ever premiered on network television. That turned out to be a great pickup because this is by far one of the most acclaimed sitcoms on Netflix. The show is about Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper), a woman who spent 15 years of her life trapped in a cult run by Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Confess, Fletch‘s Jon Hamm).

But rather than let this define her life, Kimmy decides to completely reinvent herself by moving to New York City and moving in with an eccentric actor, Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess). She also befriends her landlord, Lillian Kaushtupper (Carol Kane), and finds a real job working for Jacqueline Voorhees (Jane Krakowski). There are four seasons of this series, but we don’t recommend a binge. This is a show that’s meant to be savored, so take your time.

Watch Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix.

The Game (2006-2008)

Only the first three seasons of The Game‘s nine-season run are on Netflix, but it’s still a sitcom that’s worthy of your time. The show follows Melanie Barnett (Tia Mowry), a young medical school student who turns down a chance to study at a prestigious school to accompany her boyfriend, Derwin Davis (Pooch Hall), to San Diego after he is drafted to play pro football.

Once Melanie arrives in San Diego, she befriends Kelly Pitts (Brittany Daniel), another significant other from Derwin’s team, as well as Tasha Mack (Wendy Raquel Robinson), the mother of the team’s starting quarterback. Through Kelly and Tasha, Melanie learns how to navigate life in the spotlight alongside Derwin.

Watch The Game on Netflix.

Girlfriends (2000-2008)

The Game was actually spun off of Girlfriends, which was one of the most popular sitcoms on UPN/The CW. The show focuses on the friendship and bond between four women: Joan Carol Clayton, Esq: (Tracee Ellis Ross), Maya Denise Wilkes (Golden Brooks), Lynn Ann Searcy (Persia White), and Antoinette “Toni” Marie Childs-Garrett (Jill Marie Jones).

Each of these women are at very different places in their lives, and they don’t always see eye-to-eye. But for the most part, they support each other and maintain the bonds between them … with one exception that happens late in the series’ run.

Watch Girlfriends on Netflix.

Crashing (2016)

Before she made a name for herself with Fleabag and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a leading role on the short-lived British sitcom Crashing. The show is so named because Waller-Bridge’s character, Lulu, is the latest roommate to move into an abandoned hospital alongside one of her best friends, Anthony (Damien Molony), Anthony’s fiancée Kate (Louise Ford), Melody (Julie Dray), Sam (Jonathan Bailey), and Fred (Amit Shah).

Lulu’s arrival almost instantly causes problems for Anthony and Kate, especially when Lulu and Anthony start feeling a romantic attraction toward each other. Meanwhile, the entire group dynamic is so dysfunctional that it may bring their living arrangements to an abrupt end.

Watch Crashing on Netflix.

Ugly Betty (2006-2010)

Barbie‘s America Ferrera had her first breakout role as the star of Ugly Betty. The title character, Betty Suarez (Ferrera), is admittedly awkward and fashion-challenged. But Betty soon finds a life-altering career opportunity when she is hired to be a personal assistant at Mode, one of the top fashion magazines in the world.

Betty doesn’t waste much time making friends with her boss, Daniel Meade (Eric Mabius). And it’s a good thing too, because this workplace has a viper, Wilhelmina Slater (Vanessa Williams), who is dismissive of Betty and eager to displace Daniel so she can run Mode by herself. Regardless, it’s Betty’s innate goodness that makes the show so enjoyable.

Watch Ugly Betty on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations