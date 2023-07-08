 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Where to watch the 2023 sci-fi movie 65

Blair Marnell
By

Earlier this year, Star Wars veteran and potential Fantastic Four cast member Adam Driver headlined 65, an original sci-fi film from Sony Pictures. Evil Dead icon Sam Raimi produced the film, which was co-written and co-directed by the duo of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. While Driver is the human star of the film, the real attractions are the dinosaurs that inhabited the Earth 65 million years ago. And unfortunately for Driver’s character, Mills, he may be the only man alive in that time period. But he isn’t the only human.

65 hit theaters on March 10, 2023, which makes it one of the more recent additions to the streaming-verse. Now, with the official streaming premiere of 65 only a day away, we’re going to tell you where you can watch it.

Recommended Videos

Where can I watch 65?

Adam Driver in 65.

On Saturday, July 8, 65 will make its streaming debut on Netflix. That’s only four months after it bowed in theaters with a modest take of $60.7 million worldwide. Sony may have lost money on the film, but Netflix subscribers now have another high-budget sci-fi film in their library.

The reason why 65 is coming to Netflix is that the streamer signed a deal with Sony that will bring the studio’s theatrical films to Netflix before any other streaming service. This a “first window” agreement for Sony’s movies. Once that window closes, Sony’s “second window” deal with Disney comes into effect and you will be able to find 65 on Hulu or possibly even Disney+. However, the length of the first window deal can last from a year to 18 months. So at a minimum, Netflix will be the only streaming option for 65 until some point in 2024.

What is 65 about?

Adam Driver and a child stand in a rainy cave in 65.

In the film, Driver plays Mills, a pilot who agrees to take part in a two-year expedition in space to provide for his wife, Alya (Nika King), and their daughter, Nevine (Chloe Coleman). Due to forces beyond his control, Mills’ ship crash lands on prehistoric Earth, and the only other survivor is a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), whom he can barely communicate with.

Faced with overwhelming odds in a world ruled by dinosaurs, Mills does his best to keep Koa alive. Much to their surprise, they discover a potential way to escape the planet. But that’s much easier said than done since they have to make it past some very dangerous dinosaurs if they want to succeed. If you want to know what happens next, you’ll just have to watch the film.

65 will stream on Netflix on Saturday, July 8.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
This 2011 movie is Netflix’s most popular comedy. Here’s why you should watch it
The cast of Bridesmaids.

Bridesmaids is back on Netflix, and it's already one of the most popular movies according to Netflix's latest update. That's really good for a 12-year-old movie, but director Paul Feig's Bridesmaids was already considered a game-changer when it hit theaters in 2011. Back then, a raunchy female-led comedy wasn't exactly on the top of Hollywood's wish list. But Bridesmaids defied industry expectations and became a breakout hit.

Kristen Wiig stars in the film as Annie Walker, a woman who has hit a rough patch in her life. The one thing that Annie has going for her is her unshakable friendship with Lillian Donovan (Maya Rudolph). When Lillian announces her plans to get married, she makes Annie her maid of honor and introduces her to the rest of the bridesmaids: Helen Harris III (Rose Byrne), Megan Price (Melissa McCarthy), Rita (Wendi McLendon-Covey), and Becca (Ellie Kemper). Above everything else, Annie just wants to make sure that her friend's wedding plans go off without a hitch. Unfortunately for Annie, things quickly fall apart and it's all her fault.

Read more
Where to watch 2023 Tour de France: live stream the event for free
Professional cyclists riding down a road.

The best professional cyclists in the world will converge in Europe this July for the 110th edition of the Tour de France. As the most prestigious race in cycling, the Tour de France consists of 21 stages over 23 days. The first stage starts in Bilbao, Spain, on July 1. The race then moves into France, where riders battle various degrees of terrain, from the flat stages to the mountain stages. The final stage will be at Champs-Élysées, Paris, on July 23.

The 2023 edition of the Tour de France appears to be a two-horse race between Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia. Vingegaard won the race in 2022, while Pogačar won in 2020 and 2021. Can Vingegaard make it two straight, or will Pogačar join a select group of riders with a third victory? Find out where to watch the 2023 Tour de France below.
Watch the 2023 Tour de France on Peacock

Read more
Everything leaving Netflix in July 2023
Vin Diesel in Pitch Black.

Compared to many other months of this year, the titles leaving Netflix in July 2023 aren't very exciting. There are a few gems to be sure, like the Ip Man films, Pitch Black, Serenity, and the great modern horror film, It Follows. But this doesn't mean that you shouldn't be aware of what's going out the door. Everyone has different favorites, and there's a chance that some of your picks may be departing sooner than you'd like.

It's true that there are many new and exciting arrivals coming to Netflix every month. However, nothing stays forever, and even a few Netflix originals are exiting the streamer this month. To help you keep track of the departures, we’ve put together this list of everything leaving Netflix in July 2023, with our suggestions in bold.

Read more