Where to watch the 2023 sci-fi movie 65

Earlier this year, Star Wars veteran and potential Fantastic Four cast member Adam Driver headlined 65, an original sci-fi film from Sony Pictures. Evil Dead icon Sam Raimi produced the film, which was co-written and co-directed by the duo of Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. While Driver is the human star of the film, the real attractions are the dinosaurs that inhabited the Earth 65 million years ago. And unfortunately for Driver’s character, Mills, he may be the only man alive in that time period. But he isn’t the only human.

65 hit theaters on March 10, 2023, which makes it one of the more recent additions to the streaming-verse. Now, with the official streaming premiere of 65 only a day away, we’re going to tell you where you can watch it.

Where can I watch 65?

On Saturday, July 8, 65 will make its streaming debut on Netflix. That’s only four months after it bowed in theaters with a modest take of $60.7 million worldwide. Sony may have lost money on the film, but Netflix subscribers now have another high-budget sci-fi film in their library.

The reason why 65 is coming to Netflix is that the streamer signed a deal with Sony that will bring the studio’s theatrical films to Netflix before any other streaming service. This a “first window” agreement for Sony’s movies. Once that window closes, Sony’s “second window” deal with Disney comes into effect and you will be able to find 65 on Hulu or possibly even Disney+. However, the length of the first window deal can last from a year to 18 months. So at a minimum, Netflix will be the only streaming option for 65 until some point in 2024.

What is 65 about?

In the film, Driver plays Mills, a pilot who agrees to take part in a two-year expedition in space to provide for his wife, Alya (Nika King), and their daughter, Nevine (Chloe Coleman). Due to forces beyond his control, Mills’ ship crash lands on prehistoric Earth, and the only other survivor is a young girl named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), whom he can barely communicate with.

Faced with overwhelming odds in a world ruled by dinosaurs, Mills does his best to keep Koa alive. Much to their surprise, they discover a potential way to escape the planet. But that’s much easier said than done since they have to make it past some very dangerous dinosaurs if they want to succeed. If you want to know what happens next, you’ll just have to watch the film.

65 will stream on Netflix on Saturday, July 8.

