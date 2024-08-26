Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by September 1

The end of the month is rapidly approaching, which means a group of movies will be departing Netflix. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy are some of the premier titles on their way out. Considering two of the three installments in the trilogy are all-time classics, that’s a huge loss for Netflix. Other titles leaving include The Nutty Professor, American Hustle, and Pineapple Express.

The carnage doesn’t stop there. Over 45 movies are leaving Netflix on September 1. Some might end up on another streamer, while others could only be available via on-demand rental services. You might as well watch as many of these movies as you can before they leave Netflix. Our three picks include a Jim Carrey staple, an assassin thriller, and a hilarious 1990s comedy.

Liar Liar (1997)

Jim Carrey was at the peak of his powers in 1997. These are the six movies Carrey starred in before Liar Liar: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Batman Forever, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, and The Cable Guy. Despite some flaws, Carrey gives memorable performances in all of them. The comedian’s momentum kept rolling into 1997 with Liar Liar.

As a successful defense attorney, Fletcher Reede (Carrey) is a gifted liar. Unfortunately, his fibbing led to a divorce from his wife, Audrey (The Iron Claw‘s Maura Tierney), and a rocky relationship with his son, Max (Justin Cooper). On his birthday, Max wishes for his dad to tell the truth. The wish comes true, meaning Fletcher cannot tell a lie for the next 24 hours. Bad timing for Fletcher, as he attempts to win the biggest court case of his career. Liar Liar is one of Carrey’s greatest hits, with the physical humor and laughter to back it up.

Stream Liar Liar on Netflix.

The Equalizer (2014)

Rarely is Denzel Washington compared to action stars like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Willis. But make no mistake: Washington is a terrific action star. Some of his late work in the genre happens to be some of his best. The Equalizer is a case in point. Robert McCall (Washington) is a former Marine and CIA assassin who retired to Boston to live a quiet life.

Unable to sleep at night, Robert spends most of his time reading at a diner, where he befriends a teenage prostitute named Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz). One night, Robert learns that Teri’s Russian pimp injured her, requiring a stint in the ICU. Big mistake. Huge. Robert ends his retirement, grabs a gun, and hunts Teri’s abusers down, bringing down the entire mafia in the process.

Stream The Equalizer on Netflix.

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Comedy misses Chris Farley. Since his tragic death in December 1997, no comedian has matched Farley’s presence and aura. Revisiting his work is time well spent. Beverly Hills Ninja isn’t Tommy Boy or SNL, but it’s still Farley doing his best physical comedy routine. In Beverly Hills Ninja, a group of ninjas find an abandoned chest that washes ashore by their village.

Inside the chest is a white baby boy. The ninjas train the boy in martial arts and name him Haru (Farley). Although overweight and clumsy, Haru has a good heart, which the ninjas appreciate. His first assignment as an adult is to protect Sally Jones (Nicollette Sheridan), a beautiful American woman, from her dangerous boyfriend. With Haru on the case, hilarity soon follows.

Stream Beverly Hills Ninja on Netflix.