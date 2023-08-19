5 Adam Driver movies you should stream right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Adam Driver is one of the finest actors of his generation, and if you don’t believe me, trust Martin Scorsese. Versatility is one of Driver’s greatest strengths. The 39-year-old has found success in nearly every genre, from dramas (Scorsese’s Silence) and comedies (Girls) to coming-of-age stories (Frances Ha) and blockbusters (Star Wars).

After starring in the sci-fi adventure, 65, Driver will next be seen in Michael Mann’s long-awaited biopic, Ferrari, set to arrive on December 25, 2023. Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari, the Italian racing driver and founder of the legendary car manufacturer Ferrari. Before Ferrari, explore these five films in Driver’s filmography that represent some of his finest roles.

Marriage Story (2019)

Charlie Barber (Driver) is a successful playwright in New York City. Charlie’s wife, Nicole (Scarlett Johansson), is an actor and his muse. However, the couple is experiencing marital problems and seeks help through therapy and counseling. When Nicole takes a starring role in a TV pilot in Los Angles, Charlie stays behind to direct his play on Broadway. As they try to live separate lives on each coast, their young son (Azhy Robertson) is unfortunately stuck in the middle of their impending divorce.

Though they want an amicable separation, Charlie and Nicole hire ruthless divorce lawyers who bring out the worst in their clients. Written and directed by Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story conveys the highs and lows of a relationship and shows how devastating a divorce can be to those involved. My suggestion: don’t watch this with your significant other.

Stream Marriage Story on Netflix.

What If (2013)

What If is the little-seen romantic comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan. In some countries, the film is known as The F Word, which probably plays a factor in its low viewership. Regardless, What If presents an age-old question: can two people of the opposite sex be friends? Wallace (Radcliffe) meets Chantry (Zoe Kazan) at a party, and the two establish an instant connection. The only problem is Chantry has a boyfriend.

Nevertheless, the two stay in touch and become good friends. It’s a classic “will they-won’t they” situation once Wallace develops feelings for Chantry. Driver plays Wallace’s happy-go-lucky and sarcastic friend, Allan. It’s some of Driver’s best comedic work, with the greatest moment of his life coming over a plate of nachos.

Stream What If on Showtime.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

The Star Wars sequel trilogy ended poorly with The Rise of Skywalker. However, The Force Awakens remains one of the high points of the franchise. The Force Awakens introduces a cast of new characters, including Rey (Daisy Ridley), a scavenger with force sensitivity; Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), a cocky pilot in the Resistance; and Finn, an ex-stormtrooper.

Along with Han Solo (Harrison Ford), the new group searches the galaxy for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who holds the key to defeating the First Order. Standing in their way is Kylo Ren (Driver), Han’s son who defected to the First Order. The Force Awakens is an action-packed love letter to the original trilogy that fans of all ages will enjoy.

Stream Star Wars: The Force Awakens on Disney+.

The Last Duel (2021)

Don’t let the failure at the box office sway your opinion. The Last Duel is a harrowing and thought-provoking drama about the final duel in France. Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) is a well-respected warrior with financial woes. His best friend, Jacques Le Gris (Driver), is a French squire. To fix his monetary issues, Jean marries Marguerite de Thibouville (Jodie Comer) in hopes of receiving a large dowry.

When Jean is out of town, Jacques assaults and rapes Marguerite. After Marguerite goes public with the news, Jean challenges Jacques to a trial by combat. The Last Duel depicts the events through Jean, Jacques, and Marguerite, offering a unique viewpoint of the crime from different perspectives. It’s no surprise that the film is well-acted thanks to its stellar cast. Plus, Ridley Scott directed the film, while Damon, Ben Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener co-authored the script. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Rent The Last Duel on Prime Video.

Logan Lucky (2017)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh ended his four-year “retirement” from feature films to direct Logan Lucky. After being fired from his construction job at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) decides to rob the track using his knowledge of the underground tunnels.

Jimmy recruits his one-arm brother Clyde (Driver), sister Mellie (Riley Keough), and incarcerated safecracker Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) to help execute the robbery. Complications arise when the group is forced to carry out the heist during the popular Coca-Cola 600, a Nascar race on Memorial Day. Logan Lucky is an entertaining blast as Soderbergh crafts another memorable heist film to add to his resume.

Stream Logan Lucky on Showtime.

