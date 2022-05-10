Adam Sandler discovers an NBA prospect in Hustle’s trailer

There are a lot of Adam Sandler comedies on Netflix — perhaps too many. That’s because Sandler signed a development deal with Netflix long before many of his fellow stars did. And this summer, Sandler is making a rare detour into drama with Hustle, a new Netflix original movie he produced alongside NBA superstar, LeBron James.

Within the film, Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, an international talent scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s a dead-end job for someone who has aspirations of becoming an NBA coach someday. At least until Stanley comes across the prospect of a lifetime: Bo Cruz. Appropriately enough, Bo is portrayed by an actual NBA player: Juancho Hernangómez of the Utah Jazz.

The first trailer for Hustle reveals that Bo’s natural talent for the game isn’t enough to get him in the league. And if Stanley wants to move to the next level, he will have to defy his boss and train Stanley himself for the ultimate shot at NBA stardom.

Here’s the official description from Netflix:

“After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.”

Queen Latifah co-stars in the film alongside Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Jordan Hull, and María Botto. NBA players Anthony Edwards, Tobias Harris, Aaron Gordon, Seth Curry, Trae Young, and Boban Marjanović appear in the movie as well. And NBA legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving also has a role.

Jeremiah Zagar directed Hustle from a script by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. It will premiere on Netflix on June 10.

