 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Millie Bobby Brown returns for a new case in Enola Holmes 2

Dan Girolamo
By

After solving her first case, Enola Holmes, the young, determined detective, takes on a new mystery in Enola Holmes 2. Enola, played by Millie Bobby Brown, opens up her very own agency in the sequel to 2020’s Enola Holmes. However, she soon learns that hiring an inexperienced detective in a male-dominated world isn’t so easy. Nevertheless, the aspiring sleuth finally catches a break after a girl from Lyon Match Factory hires Enola to find her missing sister.

As Enola begins her investigation, she crosses paths with her brother, the famous Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). Sherlock, who is working on another investigation, soon realizes that his case overlaps with Enola’s situation, forcing the sibling duo to work together. The second trailer teases this partnership and an encounter with an old friend, Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), as Enola gets to the bottom of the controversy.

Enola Holmes 2 | Official Trailer: Part 2 | Netflix

Many of the creative forces behind Enola Holmes return for the second film including director Henry Bradeer and screenwriter Jack Thorne. Helena Bonham Carter reprises her role as Enola’s mother, Eudoria, along with Adeel Akhtar as Inspector Lestrade and Susan Wokoma as Edith. Joining the cast for the sequel are David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Noticeably absent for Enola Holmes 2 is Sam Clafin, who appeared as Enola’s oldest brother, Mycroft Holmes.

Enola Holmes became one of the most successful films to debut on Netflix in 2020. The film was watched by 76 million subscribers in the first 28 days. Additionally, users watched 1.17 billion minutes of the film for the week of September 21 to 27 according to Nielsen’s streaming rankings.

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Louis Partridge stare at a piece of paper in a scene from Enola Holmes 2.
Enola Holmes 2. Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes, Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2022

Enola Holmes 2 is only on Netflix starting November 4.

Editors' Recommendations

Heardle today, October 6: answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Thursday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 6: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Thursday)
A man looks on his phone.
How to get the Apple TV+ app on Android devices
The Apple TV Plus home screen with Black Bird.
Tár review: Cate Blanchett soars in Todd Field’s ambitious new drama
Cate Blanchett conducts music while wearing a suit in TÁR.
A Friend of the Family cast and crew reflect on empathizing with the Brobergs
Jake Lacy smiles in A Friend of the Family.
The White Lotus heads to Sicily in mysterious season 2 trailer
The cast of The White Lotus season 2 gather on a boat and toast their glasses.
‘Pain and pleasure, indivisible:’ Looking back at the queer horror classic Hellraiser
Pinhead on the poster cover for Hellraiser
Bowser attacks in The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s first trailer
super mario bros movie first trailer bowser
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will receive Thanksgiving theatrical release
Daniel Craig stands and ponders in a scene from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Werewolf By Night review: magnificent monster mayhem
Gael Garcia Bernal stares intently in a black and white scene from Werewolf By Night.
Heardle today, October 7: answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Friday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 7: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
A man looks on his phone.
Significant Other review: a scary kind of love
Maika Monroe stares at the camera while lying down.