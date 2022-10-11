Millie Bobby Brown returns for a new case in Enola Holmes 2

After solving her first case, Enola Holmes, the young, determined detective, takes on a new mystery in Enola Holmes 2. Enola, played by Millie Bobby Brown, opens up her very own agency in the sequel to 2020’s Enola Holmes. However, she soon learns that hiring an inexperienced detective in a male-dominated world isn’t so easy. Nevertheless, the aspiring sleuth finally catches a break after a girl from Lyon Match Factory hires Enola to find her missing sister.

As Enola begins her investigation, she crosses paths with her brother, the famous Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). Sherlock, who is working on another investigation, soon realizes that his case overlaps with Enola’s situation, forcing the sibling duo to work together. The second trailer teases this partnership and an encounter with an old friend, Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), as Enola gets to the bottom of the controversy.

Enola Holmes 2 | Official Trailer: Part 2 | Netflix

Many of the creative forces behind Enola Holmes return for the second film including director Henry Bradeer and screenwriter Jack Thorne. Helena Bonham Carter reprises her role as Enola’s mother, Eudoria, along with Adeel Akhtar as Inspector Lestrade and Susan Wokoma as Edith. Joining the cast for the sequel are David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Noticeably absent for Enola Holmes 2 is Sam Clafin, who appeared as Enola’s oldest brother, Mycroft Holmes.

Enola Holmes became one of the most successful films to debut on Netflix in 2020. The film was watched by 76 million subscribers in the first 28 days. Additionally, users watched 1.17 billion minutes of the film for the week of September 21 to 27 according to Nielsen’s streaming rankings.

Enola Holmes 2 is only on Netflix starting November 4.

Editors' Recommendations