Like Netflix’s hit movie The Hill? Then watch these 3 movies right now

Blair Marnell
By
Colin Ford and Dennis Quaid in The Hill.
Briarcliff Entertainment

Despite only drawing meager numbers at the box office last summer, The Hill has found new life as one of the most popular movies on Netflix. It’s based on the true story of Rickey Hill (Colin Ford), a young man whose degenerative spinal disease can’t quell his passion for baseball. Over the objections of his parents, Pastor James Hill (Dennis Quaid) and Helen Hill (Jolle Carter), Rickey makes the ultimate gamble on himself to pursue his dream.

The Hill is both an inspirational underdog story and an exploration of faith. And it’s far from the only film of its kind on Netflix. If you liked The Hill, you should watch these three movies on Netflix right now.

Soul Surfer (2011)

AnnaSophia Robb in Soul Surfer.
Sony Pictures

The Hill‘s Dennis Quaid has a number of faith-based inspirational movies under his belt, including Soul Surfer, which is based on the true story of pro surfer Bethany Hamilton (AnnaSophia Robb). Bethany’s parents, Tom (Quaid) and Cheri (Helen Hunt), and Bethany’s brothers are surfers. However, Bethany’s life is drastically changed when a tiger shark bites off her arm during a morning surfing outing with her family and friends.

After recovering from the attack, Bethany’s friendship with her fellow pro surfer, Alana Blanchard (Lorraine Nicholson), is strained as Bethany struggles to reclaim her passion. But through her faith and her ability to reach out to others, Bethany realizes that her misfortune doesn’t mean the end of her dreams.

Watch Soul Surfer on Netflix.

Father Stu (2022)

Mark Wahlberg in Father Stu.
Sony Pictures

Father Stu isn’t really a sports movie, but the main character, Stuart “Stu” Long (Mark Wahlberg), was a real man who was an amateur boxer and an actor. Stu wasn’t even particularly religious, and he only got baptized so he could date a woman named Carmen (Teresa Ruiz). After a motorcycle accident leaves him near death, Stu has a profound religious conversion and decides to devote his life to God.

Stu is so firm in his decision that he ends his relationship with Carmen so he can study to become a priest. However, Stu’s greatest challenge lies ahead as he discovers that he has a rare progressive muscle disorder that may not only keep from his goal, it may also claim his life.

Watch Father Stu on Netflix.

True Spirit (2023)

The cast of True Spirit.
Netflix

True Spirit is based on the true story of Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft), a teenager who attempted to become the youngest person to sail around the world by herself. With the support of her parents, Roger (Josh Lawson) and Julie Watson (Anna Paquin), Jessica works with a coach, Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis), to pursue her dream.

But when it comes time to pull off the feat, Jessica faces nearly insurmountable odds on the ocean that put her own survival at risk. And at her lowest moments, Jessica even risks alienating the people closest to her out of frustration and despair. Regardless, Jessica is determined to see her quest through, no matter what she has to go through.

Watch True Spirit on Netflix.

