3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in February

Is there a better time to watch a rom-com than February? Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. While going on a romantic date or traveling for a weekend getaway are great options, firing up a delightful rom-com on Netflix might be the way to go.

Netflix has a dedicated section for romantic movies, from raunchy comedies and LGBTQ+ dramas to rom-com favorites and hidden gems. We picked three of the best romantic comedies on Netflix to watch in February. Our picks include a love story involving memory loss, a military-themed musical romance, and an underrated gem from 2019.

The Vow (2012)

There is nothing more sacred than marriage vows. What happens when those marital promises are compromised? In The Vow, the love between newlyweds Leo (Magic Mike’s Last Dance’s Channing Tatum) and Paige (Rachel McAdams) is put to the ultimate test. After a devastating car accident leaves Paige unconscious, she wakes up in the hospital with severe memory loss and no recollection of Leo. In Paige’s mind, she never married Leo.

To make matters worse, Paige cannot remember why she stopped talking to her parents (Sam Neill and Jessica Lange) and left her fiancé (Scott Speedman). These unfortunate circumstances would deter most people. Yet, most people are not Leo, who is determined to win Paige back and make her fall in love with him for the second time.

Purple Hearts (2022)

Do opposites attract? Cassie Salazar (Sofia Carson) and Luke Morrow (Nicholas Galitzine) test this popular theory in one of Netflix’s most popular movies, Purple Hearts. Cassie is a struggling musician who works as a bartender and waitress to make ends meet. Luke is a Marine set to deploy overseas. While Cassie believes in liberal ideologies, Luke is more conservative in his values. Yet, the two find common ground over their financial woes. Cassie is a Type 1 diabetic who can’t afford her insulin, while Luke is a former drug addict who needs $15,000 to pay off his former drug dealer.

Desperate for money, Cassie and Luke agree to get married, knowing Luke’s salary and medical insurance will help them both. However, a fraudulent marriage goes against military law, and Luke could be discharged and sent to prison. The young couple keep up the charade and pretend to love each other around family and friends. Yet, Cassie and Luke bond behind closed doors. What will the two opposites do when the acting stops and the love turns real?

Plus One (2019)

Stop what you are doing and go watch the most underrated rom-com of the last five years, Plus One, now available on Netflix. For anyone in their late 20s or early 30s, Plus One perfectly captures the highs and lows of wedding season. College friends Ben King (Jack Quaid) and Alice Mori (Mr. and Mrs. Smith’s Maya Erskine) have reached the stage when their weekend plans revolve around weddings. Yet, wedding season is tough without a date. Ben, an optimist who believes in finding the perfect match, and Alice, a recent victim of a breakup, do not want to attend weddings single.

After discussing their problems, Ben and Alice agree to be each other’s plus-one at their weddings over the summer. Alice will help introduce Ben to girls while Ben attempts to get Alice over her breakup. Any rom-com fan knows where this is headed. However, predictability takes a backseat to the performances of Quaid and Erskine, who are lovely together and share incredible chemistry.

