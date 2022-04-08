Maya Erskine will star in Prime Video’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Last year, Phoebe Waller-Bridge stepped down from her leading role in Amazon Prime Video‘s upcoming series adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Waller-Bridge had been slated to co-headline the series opposite Donald Glover before she departed over creative differences. Now, there’s a new leading lady in the role of Mrs. Smith. During a feature in Interview magazine, Glover revealed that Maya Erskine has signed on to star in the series with him.

Within the article, which featured Glover interviewing himself, he praised Erskine and offered a brief update on the status of the series.

“Yeah. [Erskine’s] dope,” Glover said in the interview. “It’s exciting. I really love the show. I’m writing the finale now.”

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is based on the 2005 film starring former real-life couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the title roles. As envisioned by screenwriter Simon Kinberg and director Doug Liman, Mr. and Mrs. Smith is about a bored married couple who are secretly both assassins living double lives. After being hired to kill each other, the Smiths discover the truth and embrace their newfound passion.

Erskine previously co-created and headlined Hulu’s original series PEN15 with Anna Konkle. Erskine’s previous credits include Betas, Son of Zorn, Casual, Man Seeking Woman, Insecure, and Crossing Swords. She is also slated to have a co-starring role in the upcoming Star Wars spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.

Glover is writing and executive producing Prime Video’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith alongside New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer and Wells Street Films’ Jenny Robins. Prime Video hasn’t announced when the series will begin filming.

