4 great 2023 Netflix TV shows you need to watch in 2024

Netflix TV shows get a lot of attention, especially high-profile ones like The Fall of the House of Usher, Stranger Things, and, Black Mirror. But there are underrated shows on the streaming service as well. This includes shows introduced in 2023, both Netflix originals and library titles.

In terms of some of the most underrated 2023 Netflix TV shows you need to watch in 2024, these are all Netflix original titles that have flown under the radar. The list includes shows that will appeal to all types of viewers and all types of moods.

One Piece

A fantasy adventure series, if you love manga and anime, you’ll want to check out One Piece. Adapted from the manga series of the same name by Eiichiro Oda, it’s a live-action interpretation of the story about a group known as the Straw Hat Pirates and their explorations in search of something known as the One Piece. This mysterious item is reportedly a treasure that will transform the ship’s captain into “King of the Pirates.” But to locate this potential treasure, the group must navigate dangers on land and at sea.

Netflix doesn’t have a great track record with its manga adaptations, which is why some people might have scrolled right by One Piece. But this series, even though it’s live-action versus animated, is widely considered to be one of the best adaptations. One Piece has been renewed for a second season.

Stream One Piece on Netflix.

My Life with the Walter Boys

You might not be into My Life with the Walter Boys, but if you have teen or tween daughters, chances are this is a show they’ll actually want to sit with you and watch. It’s your typical teen drama, fitting right in with the usual themes of coming-of-age, making friends, and finding love. But it begins with a dark premise: Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) moves to Colorado following a fatal car accident that has killed her entire family. Just 15, she joins the Walters, a large family of seven sons and one daughter.

Already renewed for a second season, My Life with the Walter Boys is one of those shows that critics, well, criticize, but fans just love. If you’re looking to spend more time with your kids, opting to watch this show might help you achieve that goal. It falls in line with other popular shows like The Kissing Booth.

Stream My Life with the Walter Boys on Netflix.

Skull Island

If you’re in the mood for something animated, check out Skull Island, which serves as a sequel to the 2017 live-action film Kong: Skull Island. Several explorers wind up shipwrecked on the titular island. While there, they come face-to-face with prehistoric creatures, including the island’s guardian, Kong. Set in the 1990s, Skull Island features the voice-acting talents of Benjamin Bratt, Mrs. Davis star Betty Gilpin, and YouTuber Nicolas Cantu.

Positively reviewed by critics, Skull Island has largely become lost in the shuffle of more high-profile Netflix shows. There’s reportedly already a script for a second season, though an official renewal is still pending. For now, it’s worth watching the eight-episode first season.

Stream Skull Island on Netflix.

Wrestlers

Did you love watching wrestling as a child? Maybe you still love it now. Whether you watched back when Hulk Hogan, Rick Flair, and The Undertaker were ruling the roost or were fans during the days of The Rock and John Cena, you’ll appreciate delving deeper into the world of the highly entertaining, very physical sport. you’ll fing it’s far more nuanced than you might realize.

Wrestlers is a documentary series that follows professional wrestler Al Snow as he tries to resurrect the flailing Ohio Valley Wrestling promotion. Think of it as Welcome to Wrexham, but but for wrestling instead of soccer (British football, rather). It’s the type of show die-hard wrestling fans will love. But your friends and family members who aren’t into wrestling will appreciate the series for its deeper, character-driven stories. Critics have showered Wrestlers with praise.

Stream Wrestlers on Netflix.

