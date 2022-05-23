Austin Butler breaks the rules in the new Elvis trailer

Elvis Presley is such a revered figure in the world of music that it’s easy to forget that he wasn’t always the King of Rock and Roll. In fact, there was a time when the establishment thought that Elvis was just a troublemaker. In the latest trailer for director Baz Luhrmann’s lavish biopic, Elvis, Austin Butler’s title character is warned not to perform any of his signature gyrations on stage during the early part of his career. In fact, Elvis is told that he can’t even wiggle a finger. So of course, that’s the first thing that Elvis does before breaking into his act.

According to Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), that’s the moment that Elvis the man gave way to Elvis the god. As recounted in the trailer, Parker represented Elvis as his manager and helped propel him to stardom. However, their relationship was complex, especially when Elvis’ star began to fade and his personal scandals threatened to tear down everything that he had built.

Here’s the official description of the film, courtesy of Warner Bros.

“A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis’s (Butler) story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).”

Helen Thomson also stars in the film as Elvis’ mother, Gladys Presley, with Richard Roxburgh as Elvis’ father, Vernon Presley. Luke Bracey co-stars as Jerry Schilling, with Natasha Bassett as Dixie Locke, Patrick Sheare as Dewey Phillips, David Wenham as Hank Snow, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers Snow, Josh McConville as Sam Phillips, Kate Mulvany as Marion Keisker, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, and Xavier Samuel as Scotty Moore.

Elvis will gyrate into theaters on June 24.

