For the last few months, the buzz around Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis has been building to a fever pitch. If the film can live up to even half of that hype, it’s going to be the music biopic of 2022. A lot of the excitement is due to the movie’s leading charismatic man, Austin Butler. While not a household name, Butler has had a successful career to date.

But as seen in the early trailers for the film, Butler embodies Elvis Presley to an uncanny degree. This is also evident in a newly released behind-the-scenes video that features test footage of Butler in costume and makeup as Elvis while performing the King’s That’s All Right. And if you didn’t already know better, you could almost believe that Butler is Elvis in this clip.

Baz Luhrmann's ELVIS | Austin Butler’s Pre-Production Test Footage

In the next video, costume and production designer Catherine Martin and Luhrmann talk about the fashion of Elvis. As pointed out by Luhrmann, Presley’s elaborate costumes and fashion make him an ideal subject to explore just from the visuals alone. It was Martin’s job to not only recreate many of those classic designs, but also the period clothing that corresponds with each era of Presley’s life.

The Fashion of Baz Luhrmann’s ELVIS

Finally, in the third video, Luhrmann sits down for an interview with K-Pop sensation and Blackpink member Rosé for a discussion that centers on their respective careers and influences. Rosé also reveals the first time she became aware of Elvis, and the song she played on repeat once she heard it for the first time.

Baz Luhrmann and Blackpink’s Rosé, in conversation | Vogue Australia

Tom Hanks also stars in the film as Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker, with Helen Thomson as Gladys Presley, Richard Roxburgh as Vernon Presley, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, Luke Bracey as Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett as Dixie Locke, David Wenham as Hank Snow, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King.

Luhrmann directed Elvis from a script he co-wrote with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner. It will hit theaters this Friday, June 24.

