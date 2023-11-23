 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

3 best Max (formerly HBO Max) movies to watch for Thanksgiving

Dan Girolamo
By

For many of us, Thanksgiving is a time to sit down with family and friends, share a delicious meal, and reflect on the blessings in our lives. Thanksgiving serves as a bridge between Halloween and Christmas, with the holiday season ramping up after Turkey Day.

Since many of us will be gathering with others for the holiday, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to watch a movie. Max has a mix of holiday classics and family-friendly staples to stream over the long weekend. Below, check out three of the best Max movies to watch for Thanksgiving, including a magical snowman comedy, a chocolate lover’s dream, and a legendary Christmas adventure.

Recommended Videos

Jack Frost (1998)

A boy goes down a hill on a sled with a snowman.
Warner Bros.

You’ve never seen Jack Frost like this before. Before becoming a snowman, Jack Frost (Batman’s Michael Keaton) was a musician and band leader for The Jack Frost Band. Jack is on the precipice of acheiving stardom, but his sacrifices have led to declining relationships with his wife, Gabby (Kelly Preston), and 11-year-old son, Charlie (Joseph Cross).

Don't Miss:

For Christmas, Jack finally puts his family first and leaves a gig to be with his wife and son, but he crashes his car in a blizzard on the way home and dies. One year later, Jack is resurrected as a snowman after Charlie plays a magical harmonica. It’s not how he drew it up, but Jack gets a second chance to be the father his son deserves. That is if the cold weather keeps him from melting.

Watch Jack Frost on Max.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Willy Wonka sits next to a young boy.
Paramount Pictures

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory has nothing to do with Thanksgiving. However, many of us will have dessert on Thanksgiving night, and there’s no better place to indulge our sweet tooth than Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) is a poor boy who dreams of finding one of the five golden tickets inside a chocolate bar wrapper. A golden ticket wins a lifetime supply of chocolate and admission into Willy Wonka’s factory.

As fate would have it, Charlie finds the final ticket and heads to the factory with Grandpa Joe (Jack Albertson). Inside, Charlie meets Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder) and explores his magical factory. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is a delightful family movie that will bring out the dreamer inside all of us. And fans of this film should make sure to check out Timothée Chalamet as the iconic candymaker in Wonka this December.

Watch Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory on Max.

Elf (2003)

An elf looks at a man and woman at a desk in Elf.
New Line Cinema

Elf remains one of the best Christmas movies of all time. There’s no better time to watch it than now as Elf celebrates its 20th anniversary. Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the Elf, a human raised by Santa’s elves in the North Pole. Now an adult, Buddy realizes he does not fit in with the other elves because of his large stature and toymaking deficiencies.

Looking for answers, Buddy heads to New York City to find his biological father, Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a selfish businessman who finds himself on the Naughty List. Upon reuniting with his father, Buddy uses unorthodox methods – making spaghetti with syrup and cutting down a tree in Central Park – to bring some holiday cheer to Walter and his family.

Watch Elf on Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 great action movies on Max you need to watch in November
kingsman 2 cast colin firth kingsman1

Although it's been working to strip some of its titles off the platform, the best movies on Max are all worth your time. Among the titles on Max that are most essential are some of the greatest action movies ever made. These movies range from modern masterpieces to under-the-radar gems that weren't given the love they deserved upon their initial release.

While choosing just three titles means leaving off a bunch of great movies, that's exactly what we've done here. These are three action movies on Max that you definitely need to watch.
Furious 7 (2015)
Furious 7 | Trailer | Own it on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Read more
3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in November
Denzel Washington stands besides Ethan Hawke while leaning on a car in Training Day.

Have you signed up for Tubi yet? The streamer is considered a FAST service – that stands for free ad-supported streaming television. Tubi offers thousands of movies and TV shows for free. The only catch is that multiple ads will run during each program, similar to commercials on television.

Tubi caters to all types of viewers, with a wide selection of movies and TV shows in every genre. For November, our three movies to watch focus on Tubi's action offerings. They include a crime thriller from Antoine Fuqua, a B-movie that resurrected an actor's career, and a 1980s film that created its own subgenre.
Training Day (2001)

Read more
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more
The cast of Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

Mariah Carey may be almost all the way defrosted, but the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and other services haven't taken the plunge into Christmas just yet. It is a great time of year for movies, however, as Oscar season is fast approaching and streamers are all vying for eyes.

We're keeping track of all the new additions in this weekly roundup. This week, the highlights include an Oscar contender on Netflix and a ridiculous comedy on Peacock.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on HBO.

Read more