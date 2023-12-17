A Willy Wonka prequel isn’t something we may have known we wanted, but now that Wonka is here, many people are excited about the new movie. If you’ve seen it and are looking for other properties that will give you the same feeling, you’re in luck.

We’ve built a list of sweet, silly movies that are sentimental without becoming saccharine for you to enjoy. These movies may not feature the famous chocolatier (although you could obviously watch the other filmed adaptations of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory if you want to). Still, they will give you all the same feelings that Wonka does when you watch them.

Paddington 2 (2017)

Anyone who has not caught Wonka director Paul King’s last effort is in for a major treat. Both Paddington movies are excellent, but this second installment is so full of heart and joy that even the most cynical viewer is going to feel their heart slowly melting.

Following the titular bear as he gets caught up in a theatrical villain’s quest for a rare pop-up book, Paddington 2 is about the bravery and necessity of being kind to those around you, and the way that kindness can reverberate and echo.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

One of Wes Anderson’s best movies also happens to be his most kid-friendly and wholesome effort. Adapted from a book of the same name, the film follows its titular character as he breaks a promise to his wife and begins to raid the farms of the farmers around him. When they retaliate, Mr. Fox has to confront his own animalistic instincts and get creative in order to find a way out of his predicament.

The movie is filled with the kind of craft that makes Wes Anderson such a delight to behold, but it’s also a fairly winsome, but complicated look at what keeps a long-running marriage ticking.

Big Fish (2003)

Tim Burton may not be known for his sentimentality, but Big Fish is almost like the exception that proves the rule. This film, which tells the story of a son trying to connect to his dying father through the tall tales he tells about his own life, effortlessly blurs the line between fantasy and reality, creating something that feels like neither and both.

Big Fish is anchored by excellent performances from Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Albert Finney, and we’ll be shocked if it doesn’t leave you at least a little choked up by the time it’s over.

