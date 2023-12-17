 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Like Wonka? Then watch these three great movies just like it

Joe Allen
By

A Willy Wonka prequel isn’t something we may have known we wanted, but now that Wonka is here, many people are excited about the new movie. If you’ve seen it and are looking for other properties that will give you the same feeling, you’re in luck.

We’ve built a list of sweet, silly movies that are sentimental without becoming saccharine for you to enjoy. These movies may not feature the famous chocolatier (although you could obviously watch the other filmed adaptations of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory if you want to). Still, they will give you all the same feelings that Wonka does when you watch them.

Recommended Videos

Paddington 2 (2017)

PADDINGTON 2 - US Trailer 2

Anyone who has not caught Wonka director Paul King’s last effort is in for a major treat. Both Paddington movies are excellent, but this second installment is so full of heart and joy that even the most cynical viewer is going to feel their heart slowly melting.

Related

Following the titular bear as he gets caught up in a theatrical villain’s quest for a rare pop-up book, Paddington 2 is about the bravery and necessity of being kind to those around you, and the way that kindness can reverberate and echo.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX - Official Theatrical Trailer

One of Wes Anderson’s best movies also happens to be his most kid-friendly and wholesome effort. Adapted from a book of the same name, the film follows its titular character as he breaks a promise to his wife and begins to raid the farms of the farmers around him. When they retaliate, Mr. Fox has to confront his own animalistic instincts and get creative in order to find a way out of his predicament.

The movie is filled with the kind of craft that makes Wes Anderson such a delight to behold, but it’s also a fairly winsome, but complicated look at what keeps a long-running marriage ticking.

Big Fish (2003)

Big Fish (2003) Official Trailer 1 - Ewan McGregor Movie

Tim Burton may not be known for his sentimentality, but Big Fish is almost like the exception that proves the rule. This film, which tells the story of a son trying to connect to his dying father through the tall tales he tells about his own life, effortlessly blurs the line between fantasy and reality, creating something that feels like neither and both.

Big Fish is anchored by excellent performances from Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Albert Finney, and we’ll be shocked if it doesn’t leave you at least a little choked up by the time it’s over.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
5 movies to watch if you like Red, White & Royal Blue
Two men hold each other's hands in Red, White & Royal Blue.

Can you guess what was one of the most popular movies in the world last weekend was? If your answers are Barbie and Oppenheimer, you'd be correct. But if your answer was Red, White & Royal Blue, you'd also be right. For those who don't know the latter movie, he's a brief overview: the First Son of the U.S. President and a handsome British prince hate each other, then become friends, quickly fall in love, and ignite an international scandal with their forbidden romance.

If that sounds like a cheesy Hallmark movie, well, you wouldn't be completely wrong, but Red, White & Royal Blue has enough charm and high production values to make for an entertaining night in front of the TV set. For those who just can't get enough of the movie's rom-com charms, here are five more movies that share Red, White & Royal Blue's endearing appeal and laid-back vibes.
The Prince & Me (2004)

Read more
Like Last Voyage of the Demeter? Then watch these 5 great vampire movies
Gary Oldman as Dracula in Bram Stoker's Dracula.

The vampire movie subgenre is vast, entertaining, and beautifully bloody. This August sees another film enter into the vampire movie subgenre with The Last Voyage of the Demeter. The horror movie, directed by André Øvredal, follows a simple premise: Dracula on a boat. Starring Javier Botet, Aisling Franciosi, Corey Hawkins, and David Dastmalchian, follows the crew of the merchant ship Demeter as Dracula, the king of vampires, wreaks havoc on the ship.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter brings Dracula to the big screen in violent fashion, playing upon the horror of the unholy creature. While horror seems a natural genre for blood-sucking undead creatures known to prey on humans, the subgenre of vampire movies contains everything from dramas to teenage romance stories to full-blown comedies. If you liked Demeter, check out these five great vampire movies from both the recent and distant past.
Interview With The Vampire (1994)

Read more
3 Netflix movies like The Last Voyage of the Demeter you should watch
Corey Hawkins and Liam Cunningham in The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

August is often a month when the summer movie season winds down, which is why it can be the perfect time to launch a late summer horror movie. The Last Voyage of the Demeter seems to fit that bill perfectly, as it follows the crew of a ship who eventually discover that they are being picked off one by one by Dracula.

If you've caught The Last Voyage of the Demeter and are looking for something similar that you can watch from home, then you're in luck. Every streaming service has great horror titles (including some focused on vampires), and that may be true of Netflix most of all. Here are three movies like The Last Voyage of the Demeter that you can catch on Netflix.
The Invitation (2022)
THE INVITATION – Official Trailer (HD)

Read more