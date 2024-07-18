Alien: Romulus final trailer: Facehuggers, Chestbursters, and a terrifying Xenomorph

The Alien franchise returns to its roots in Alien: Romulus. The final trailer teases Facehuggers, Chestbursters, and one large Xenomorph ready to wreak havoc.

Several young space colonists board the Romulus Space Station with plans to steal the ship’s highly regulated equipment. As one of the colonizers confidently states in the trailer, “Should be in and out in 30 minutes.” The easy heist goes horribly wrong once aboard the foreign ship. Facehuggers violently attack the humans left and right, with a Chestburster making its way inside a woman’s body. The trailer’s closing moments highlight the terrifying Xenomorph, who will show no mercy to anyone in its path.

Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Romulus marks the first Alien film after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.

Alien: Romulus | Final Trailer

Fede Álvarez, the director of Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe, helms Alien: Romulus from a screenplay he wrote with Rodo Sayagues. Romulus is based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett, the co-writers of Alien. Ridley Scott, who directed Alien, is a producer on Alien: Romulus alongside Michael Pruss and Walter Hill.

Alien: Romulus is the seventh film in the Alien franchise, not counting the two crossover films in the Alien vs. Predator series. Romulus, which occurs between the events in Alien and Aliens, is the first film in the franchise since 2017’s Alien Covenant. More Alien projects are on the way, including Alien: Earth, a television series from Fargo creator Noah Hawley. The series recently wrapped production and should arrive in 2025.

Originally planned as a Hulu release, Alien: Romulus will now arrive in theaters on August 16, 2024.