 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Jenna Ortega heads to the afterlife in new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer

By
Jenna Ortega looks like she's going to cry in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Jenna Ortega is front and center in the new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The Wednesday actress stars as Astrid Deetz, the teenage daughter of Lydia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder. In the latest footage, Astrid does not believe in ghosts, noting that “only gullible people believe that kind of crap.” However, Astrid comes face-to-face with these spirits after being abducted into the underworld. As a result, Lydia has no choice but to team up with Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice and form an uneasy alliance to save her daughter.

Recommended Videos

“Confronting the unknown, conquering your fears, there’s nothing harder,” Lydia says before embarking on her mission to the afterlife.

Keaton, Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, who plays Delia Deetz, reprise their roles from 1988’s Beetlejuice. Besides Ortega, new cast members include Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, and Willem Dafoe.

Back in the director’s chair for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is Tim Burton, who also helmed Beetlejuice. The 1988 film starred Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland, who find themselves haunting their home after dying in a car accident. When the Deetz family (Jeffrey Jones, O’Hara, and Ryder) moves in, the Maitlands contact the naughty ghost known as Beetlejuice (Keaton) to help scare the new residents away.

Wednesday co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar wrote the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice screenplay from a story they designed with Seth Grahame-Smith. Producers include Burton, Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Tommy Harper.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will open the 2024 Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024. Warner Bros. will then release the sequel in theaters on September 6, 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Kathryn Hahn’s witch is back in Marvel’s Agatha All Along teaser trailer
A woman uses her hand to push her hair up.

Kathryn Hahn is back as the witch Agatha Harkness in the teaser trailer for Marvel Television's Agatha All Along, the upcoming Disney+ spinoff series to WandaVision.

After the events of WandaVision, a disheartened Agatha is without any powers until a goth teen unleashes her from a distorted spell. Now, Agatha and the teen embark on a journey down the Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if completed, "rewards a witch with what they're missing." In need of help, Agatha brings together an eclectic group to form her coven as she sets out to rediscover her powers.

Read more
F1 teaser trailer puts Brad Pitt in the driver’s seat
Two F1 drviers stand next to each other and look.

Brad Pitt gets behind the wheel and enters the world of Formula 1 in the first teaser trailer for F1, which premiered before the British Grand Prix. “Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston, and now McLaren all have us beat on the straights. Our shot is battling it in the turns,” Pitt says to open the trailer. “We need to build our car for combat.”

When Kerry Condon's character asks if that's safe, Pitt cheekily replies. "Who said anything about safe?"

Read more
Anthony Mackie unveils a new Captain America suit for the 4th of July
Anthony Mackie holds Captain America's shield.

Who better to pose for a picture on the 4th of July than Anthony Mackie's Captain America?

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram and gave fans a new look at his suit from his forthcoming film Captain America: Brave New World. "Happy Birthday America! Have a great 4th, see you soon," Mackie wrote in the caption. Mackie is wearing a darker and stealthier version of Captain America's red, white, and blue suit as he wields the iconic shield in his right hand.

Read more