Jenna Ortega heads to the afterlife in new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer

Jenna Ortega is front and center in the new trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The Wednesday actress stars as Astrid Deetz, the teenage daughter of Lydia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder. In the latest footage, Astrid does not believe in ghosts, noting that “only gullible people believe that kind of crap.” However, Astrid comes face-to-face with these spirits after being abducted into the underworld. As a result, Lydia has no choice but to team up with Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice and form an uneasy alliance to save her daughter.

“Confronting the unknown, conquering your fears, there’s nothing harder,” Lydia says before embarking on her mission to the afterlife.

Keaton, Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, who plays Delia Deetz, reprise their roles from 1988’s Beetlejuice. Besides Ortega, new cast members include Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, and Willem Dafoe.

Back in the director’s chair for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is Tim Burton, who also helmed Beetlejuice. The 1988 film starred Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland, who find themselves haunting their home after dying in a car accident. When the Deetz family (Jeffrey Jones, O’Hara, and Ryder) moves in, the Maitlands contact the naughty ghost known as Beetlejuice (Keaton) to help scare the new residents away.

Here to make all your nightmares come true. #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice – Only in theaters September 6. pic.twitter.com/Y4oXEBTvHa — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) July 18, 2024

Wednesday co-creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar wrote the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice screenplay from a story they designed with Seth Grahame-Smith. Producers include Burton, Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Tommy Harper.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will open the 2024 Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024. Warner Bros. will then release the sequel in theaters on September 6, 2024.