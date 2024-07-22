 Skip to main content
Rebel Moon — The Director’s Cut trailer previews new versions of Zack Snyder’s space opera

By

There’s more Rebel Moon on the horizon. Netflix has released the first trailer for Rebel Moon — The Director’s Cut, the extended version of Zack Snyder’s sci-fi space epic.

Billed as “sexier and bloodier,” Rebel Moon — The Director’s Cut is the hardcore R-rated expansion of Snyder’s two Rebel Moon films, including Chapter One: A Child of Fire and Chapter Two: The ScargiverThe Director’s Cut’s new titles are Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon — Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness.

The Director’s Cut will include new scenes shot specifically for the extended versions. Per Netflix, The Director’s Cut synopsis states, “A peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.”

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Michiel Huisman, Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Doona Bae, Elise Duffy, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, and Anthony Hopkins.

Snyder has become synonymous with director’s cuts, the most famous being Zack Snyder’s Justice League, aka the “Snyder Cut.” Snyder wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that The Director’s Cut is how he originally “envisioned” Rebel MoonChalice of Blood clocks in at three hours and 21 minutes, while Curse of Forgiveness comes in at two hours and 50 minutes.

Snyder received some of the worst reviews of his career for Rebel Moon, with Digital Trends calling it a “glum Star Wars ripoff.” However, audiences did stream Rebel Moon, becoming one of the most popular movies on Netflix during its debut week.

On August 2, experience Rebel Moon the way I&#39;ve envisioned it. pic.twitter.com/iUxMWJ4ixU

&mdash; Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 22, 2024

Rebel Moon — The Director’s Cut streams globally on Netflix on August 2, 20204.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
