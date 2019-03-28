Digital Trends
Cars

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Turbo shows value and performance can go hand in hand

By and
1 of 5
2020 Hyundai Sonata
2020 Hyundai Sonata
2020 Hyundai Sonata
2020 Hyundai Sonata
2020 Hyundai Sonata

Sedans are losing out to crossovers and SUVs in sales, in part because many carbuyers seem to think a high-riding utility vehicle is cooler than a traditional four-door. Hyundai is setting out to prove them wrong with the 2020 Sonata, which hopes to win back buyers with a sleek new look.

The Sonata is Hyundai’s answer to the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry, and this isn’t the first time Hyundai has tried to set it apart from the crowd with an evocative design. Like most of the Korean automaker’s other products, the Sonata initially emphasized affordability over style. But with the sixth-generation model (sold in the United States from 2010 to 2014), Hyundai took some major styling risks. The automaker then went back to a more conventional design for the current, seventh-generation Sonata. Now the pendulum is swinging in the other direction.

Hyundai says the 2020 Sonata has a “four-door coupe” silhouette, evoking cars like the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS. That is why the new Sonata’s roof is lower and sleeker than a conventional sedan’s (which probably has a negative effect on headroom). The 2020 Sonata is also longer, lower, and wider than its predecessor, tweaks that give it much sexier overall proportions.

Changing the proportions or chopping the roof are design tricks used across the car industry. To give the Sonata a truly unique look — day or night — designers added sinuous LED daytime running lights that stretch from the headlights back across the hood. When turned off, they look like regular chrome trim, but when on, they produce streaks of light that look like something out of Tron. It’s likely that not every Sonata trim level will get this feature, but it’s impressive that it made it to production at all. It’s too bad the taillights aren’t as distinctive — they look like they were stolen from a Honda Civic.

Hyundai isn’t ready to release full technical details about the 2020 Sonata just yet, but it tried to appeal to driving enthusiasts when it announced the lineup will include a performance-oriented, Turbo-badged model. It will come with a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine turbocharged (of course) to send 180 horsepower to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moving down the Sonata hierarchy, we expect Hyundai will offer a full portfolio of engines including a naturally aspirated four-cylinder, plus hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains.

Despite the market shift toward crossovers and SUVs, many automakers aren’t giving up on sedans just yet. In addition to the 2020 Sonata, updated versions of the Subaru Legacy and Volkswagen Passat will also launch later this year. Sedans remain a sensible choice, as their lower ride heights, lighter curb weights, and more aerodynamic bodies give them an advantage in handling and fuel economy over utility vehicles.

Updated 3-28-2019: Added new information about the Sonata Turbo.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

There’s finally a way to retrofit your old car with modern crash-avoidance tech
smartdrive
Cars

There’s finally a way to retrofit your old car with modern crash-avoidance tech

New cars routinely come with a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) designed to prevent or mitigate collisions. Several companies offer products designed to retrofit ADAS to older commercial and personal vehicles.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2020 Lincoln Corsair teaser
Cars

2020 Lincoln Corsair crossover aims to cram big luxury into a pint-sized package

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair will make its public debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show on April 17. It will replace the MKC as the smallest crossover in Lincoln's lineup, and is expected to share underpinnings with the next Ford Escape.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
vanderbilt ankle exoskeleton legs exosuit
Emerging Tech

This sleek new exoskeleton makes walking easier, fits under your clothes

A new ankle exoskeleton that is designed to be worn under clothes can help people to walk without fatiguing — and without restricting natural motion or drawing attention to itself.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Tacs Nato-Lens review
Wearables

The Tacs Nato-Lens is a watch for those who live life through a camera lens

Not all watches have to be round, or connect to your phone. The Tacs Nato-Lens is a stylish piece of wristwear with a design inspired by classic SLR cameras, making it a geeky timepiece for the camera and watch fan.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Canoo teaser
Cars

Is this electric car startup the next Tesla, or will it go the way of Coda?

The electric car startup formerly known as EVelozcity has changed its name to Canoo. It also announced a lineup of four cars including a commuter-friendly model and a lifestyle-oriented car. Its first electric vehicles will begin to appear…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford Bronco teaser
Cars

Ford’s born-again Bronco off-roader will soothe your 1990s nostalgia

Ford confirmed it will bring the Bronco back to American showrooms in 2020. We haven't seen the truck yet, but dealers who got a preview of it during a private event say it's a true off-roader aimed directly at the Jeep Wrangler.
Posted By Ronan Glon
carma project takata recall incentive airbag
Cars

Recall bounty hunters needed as millions ignore deadly Takata airbag recall

It's the recall campaign from hell and too many people aren't responding. Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Carma Project want to give financial rewards to people who alert family and friends to the deadly Takata airbag recall.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Escort Max 360
Cars

Keep your driving record squeaky clean with these top-flight radar detectors

Nobody likes getting a speeding ticket, but these gadgets can help. Check out our picks for the best radar detectors on the market, from the likes of Valentine One, Escort, and Beltronics.
Posted By Andrew Hard, Ronan Glon
dominos in car infotainment app lets you order pizza on the drive home screen
Cars

Domino’s in-car infotainment app lets you order pizza on the drive home

As if you needed yet another way to order a Domino's Pizza. The company has now teamed up with car software firm Xevo on an app that’ll let you order pie through your car's infotainment system in just a few taps.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Audi Q4 E-Tron concept
Cars

Audi isn’t giving up on sedans as it pivots towards electrification

Audi wants to release no less than 12 electric cars by 2025. Most of them will be SUVs and crossovers, but the company still believes in sedans. It's working on an A4-sized, battery-powered four-door expected to come out by 2023.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Hudway Drive
Cars

The Hudway Drive head-up display brings 21st-century tech to any type of car

Drive, a head-up display by California-based Hudway, brings 21st-century connectivity to any type of car. It sits on your dashboard and puts directions, notifications, and other information right in your line of sight.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Hyundai Venue teaser
Cars

Hyundai names the venue in which it will unveil the Venue, its next crossover

Hyundai has announced it will travel to the 2019 New York Auto Show to unveil the 2020 Venue. Positioned below the Kona as an entry-level model, the Venue will be the company's smallest and cheapest crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
uber now offers a 15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares
Cars

Uber expands its low-cost Ride Pass program to 17 more cities

Uber launched its money-saving Ride Pass program in five cities in October 2018. This week it’s rolling it out to 17 additional locations, offering riders savings of up to 15 percent per trip for a monthly fee.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Garmin BC 40
Cars

No splicing, no drilling: Garmin’s BC 40 camera wirelessly helps you back up

Garmin has released the BC 40, its first wireless rear-view camera. Powered by a pair of AA batteries, the device attaches to your car's rear license plate and transfers footage to a compatible, Wi-Fi-enabled navigator sold separately.
Posted By Ronan Glon