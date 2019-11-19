2020 Audi E-Tron Sportback, RS Q8 confirmed for 2019 LA Auto Show

Audi has picked the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show to make the global debut of the 2020 e-tron Sportback. Several other models will make their global debut here as well; the 2020 RS models including the Audi RS 6 Avant and the RS 7, and — as a highlight — the global debut of the high performance SUV, the Audi RS Q8.

The e-tron Sportback is the most anticipated debut for fans of Audi, this being only the second all-electric vehicle produced by the German automaker. The five-passenger SUV coupe is equipped with standard electric quattro all-wheel drive and is expected to get just over 200 miles of range on a full charge. It will accept a 150 kilowatt DC charge that in a brief 10 minutes can give you 54 miles of range. Audi will give e-tron owners 1,000 kWh of charging to use at Electrify America fast-charging stations within the first four years of ownership.

The statement released by Audi summarizes the new Sportback, “From the inside out, in keeping with the brand’s e-mobility philosophy, the e-tron Sportback continues the approach of a design oriented toward repeatable performance, longevity and peak charging power. The second fully electric model from the brand provides the fit and finish that luxury buyers expect in the segment.”

The highly anticipated Audi RS 6 Avant will make its auto show debut in North America. The high-performance wagon offers the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, capable of sending the Avant from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. The iconic enthusiast’s car is expected to arrive in the U.S. in 2020 and will be available for customer orders, subject to a later announcement. U.S. power and performance specifications will be available closer to market introduction, according to an Audi press release.

The Audi RS Q8 that is making its debut will be powered by an eight-cylinder twin-turbo engine producing 335 horsepower, equipped with quattro sport differential, all-wheel steering, and electromechanical active roll stabilization. The Audi RS Q8 recently became the fastest production SUV to lap the renowned Nürburgring racetrack with an official time of 7 minutes and 42.2 seconds. Performance aside, the Q8 has a towing capacity rated at 7,700 pounds and personalized tech throughout the cabin including the Audi phone box with wireless charging.

Los Angeles is where Audi is throwing down against its competition with an impressive lineup of technology that just happens to sit on four wheels.

